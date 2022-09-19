ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

By Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rndwr_0i0jqumZ00

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
Miami Herald

Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Q 105.7

Can The New England Patriots Beat The Baltimore Ravens On Sunday?

The New England Patriots currently sit with a one and one record through two weeks of this young 2022 NFL season. They look very solid defensively but offensively there are some question marks for sure. Quarterback Mac Jones has not played great thus far and their are some widespread concerns regarding who is calling the plays on offense. I do think the Patriots will figure things out and Mac Jones will have a strong sophomore season this year. With a loss to the Dolphins week one and a win over the Steelers in week two, the Patriots have the Ravens coming to Foxborough this Sunday for a 1 p.m. game. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots

Two Super Bowl-winning coaches square off when their teams meet in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens head north to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. After facing the Jets in Week 1 and the Dolphins in Week 2,...
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
Yardbarker

Kay Adams and Omar Kelly Talk Tua and Miami Dolphins

Omar Kelly was a guest of Kay Adams on her new FanDuel morning show “UP AND ADAMS”. They spoke about Tua’s performance against the Ravens on Sunday and the Miami Dolphins. ( Skip to the 25:46 mark of the show)
CBS Sports

Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley

The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

