Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a "peace formula" on Wednesday that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for crimes against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made the speech on Wednesday during the U.N. General Assembly, which comes after Putin said that the Russian military will be conscripting reservist...
PBS reporter: 'Doesn’t look good' that White House officials must act as Biden's 'translators' after he speaks

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez said that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials are acting as "translators" for President Biden during her appearance on CNN's "Inside Politics with John King." Barron-Lopez argued that Biden's remarks on CBS's "60 Minutes" this past weekend, in which he declared that...
Gen. Jack Keane: 'No doubt' Putin loses Ukraine if US gets involved

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane analyzed the political implications of Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war against Ukraine on "Your World." GEN. JACK KEANE: When everybody talks about, "Well, it's part of the DNA for them to use tactical nuclear weapons if they're fighting a war." Well, that scenario is when they're fighting a war against a superpower like the United States. We have to unpack this a little bit so it makes sense to the American people in terms of what the consequences are.
Ukraine braces for Russia's fury over military losses in Kharkiv

EXCLUSIVE: Winning the war in Ukraine boils down to arms and timeliness, one top official told Fox News Digital following Kyiv’s major advances in Kharkiv this month. "We need to keep the pressure on them," Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told Fox News Digital. "If we allow them time to recuperate, if we allow them time to rebuild their capacity, then it will be more possible for them to strike back.
