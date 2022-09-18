Read full article on original website
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – EXCLUSIVE: Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 212 of the invasion
Zelensky urges Russians to resist mobilisation; traffic at Russian border crossings surges amid exodus; Putin reportedly directing generals in the field
Russian troops boxed in by Ukrainian forces and Dnieper River, barge carrying supplies to Russian troops sinks
Russian troops have become boxed in between advancing Ukrainian forces in the southern Kherson region and the Dnieper River, with access to supplies and eastern routes blocked. Ukrainian forces sank a Russian barge transporting troops, equipment and weapons across the major river crossing, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said, according to...
Putin determined to pursue 'unifying international agenda,' Russia looks to annex eastern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he is determined to pursue a "unifying international agenda" as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council as nations meet in New York City for the 77th General Assembly. The meeting is the first in person assembly since the pandemic began, and...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a "peace formula" on Wednesday that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for crimes against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made the speech on Wednesday during the U.N. General Assembly, which comes after Putin said that the Russian military will be conscripting reservist...
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
PBS reporter: 'Doesn’t look good' that White House officials must act as Biden's 'translators' after he speaks
PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez said that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials are acting as "translators" for President Biden during her appearance on CNN's "Inside Politics with John King." Barron-Lopez argued that Biden's remarks on CBS's "60 Minutes" this past weekend, in which he declared that...
Nadler shoots down Tlaib claim about progressivism and Israel support: 'I fundamentally reject the notion'
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., rejected a claim from fellow Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who said support for Israel is contradictory to progressive values. Tlaib, a frequent opponent of Israel, spoke against the Jewish state at an online event hosted by Americans for Justice in Palestine Action. "I want you...
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
South Korean President Yoon's profane reaction to Biden speech caught on hot mic
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol went viral for his hot mic reaction to President Biden's remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Yoon, who took office in May, reacted to Biden's pledge to increase the U.S. contribution to the U.N. Global Fund, which would require congressional approval. "How...
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine condemns ‘propaganda show’ as ‘voting’ begins in occupied areas – live updates
Voting in four regions under Moscow’s control begins; Ukraine president tells Russians facing mobilisation to protest, fight back or run away
Gen. Jack Keane: 'No doubt' Putin loses Ukraine if US gets involved
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane analyzed the political implications of Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war against Ukraine on "Your World." GEN. JACK KEANE: When everybody talks about, "Well, it's part of the DNA for them to use tactical nuclear weapons if they're fighting a war." Well, that scenario is when they're fighting a war against a superpower like the United States. We have to unpack this a little bit so it makes sense to the American people in terms of what the consequences are.
Ukraine braces for Russia's fury over military losses in Kharkiv
EXCLUSIVE: Winning the war in Ukraine boils down to arms and timeliness, one top official told Fox News Digital following Kyiv’s major advances in Kharkiv this month. "We need to keep the pressure on them," Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told Fox News Digital. "If we allow them time to recuperate, if we allow them time to rebuild their capacity, then it will be more possible for them to strike back.
House Republicans sound alarm over report Venezuela is sending violent criminals to US border
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are sounding the alarm over a reported move by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to empty prisons of violent criminals and send them to the U.S. southern border -- with Republicans warning that such a move could put the U.S. "in grave danger." "We write you with serious...
Voting begins in Russia's annexation plan for swathes of Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Voting began on Friday in four Ukrainian regions mostly held by Russian forces, the start of a plan by President Vladimir Putin annex a big chunk of Ukraine in what the West says is violation of international law that significantly escalates the war.
Iran's President abandons CNN interview after Amanpour declines head scarf demand
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi withdrew from a long-planned interview with CNN's chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, after she declined a last-minute demand to wear a head scarf.
