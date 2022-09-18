ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

49ers QB Trey Lance (ankle) carted off, ruled out vs. Seahawks

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27L24k_0i0jqbG000

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower right leg late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif.

Lance's leg appeared to buckle under him after a short gain on a rushing play. He was quickly ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game in relief of Lance and started 4-for-4 for 70 yards, capped off by a 38-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ross Dwelley that gave the 49ers a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

San Francisco kept Garoppolo on a reworked deal for 2022 after it was unable to find a trade partner for the veteran.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
552
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy