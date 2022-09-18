Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
foxla.com
Victim of LA poop attack on homeless crisis: 'A gangster's paradise'
LOS ANGELES - Paul Scrivano and other business owners in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighborhood are fed up with the city's lack of response in combating the area's growing homeless crisis. But things really took a turn when a homeless person threw a bag of poop at Scrivano outside his...
foxla.com
Search continues for downtown LA hit-and-run driver
A woman is fighting for her life at the hospital after she was run over by a hit-and-run driver near downtown Los Angeles. How you can help the woman's family: https://bit.ly/3LDYkIV.
foxla.com
2 men accused of stealing 200 gallons of gas in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Two Santa Ana men accused of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from gas stations in San Bernardino County haver been arrested, according to the sheriff's department. Daniel Ramossantoyo, 23, and Andres Berruete, 23, were arrested at a Shell gas station Wednesday morning after an...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
foxla.com
Crews battle brush fire near Shadow Hills
A brush fire broke out Wednesday in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles. About five acres have burned.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna prepare for debate
LOS ANGELES - The November runoff election is less than two months away and on Wednesday, the two top candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff and the next mayor of Los Angeles are getting ready to meet onstage at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood for the latest debate. Incumbent...
foxla.com
2 dead in multiple-vehicle crash in Wilmington
LOS ANGELES - Two people are dead after a horrific crash in Wilmington late Thursday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 1700 block of North Avalon Boulevard a little after 8 p.m. As of late Thursday night, officials have not released...
foxla.com
Helicopter tragedy: LA County agrees to pay Chester family additional $5M
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously Tuesday to pay an additional $4.95 million to the family of Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, over gruesome crash scene cell phone photos snapped by first responders.
foxla.com
LASD submits Marilyn Manson investigation file to LA DA Gascón
LOS ANGELES - The investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson is moving forward. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had completed its 19-month investigation into the allegations involving Manson and submitted it to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Monday. The rocker's legal name...
foxla.com
Burbank teen beats cancer twice
BURBANK, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy from Burbank defeated cancer for a second time. Alexander Darbinyan was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 6 years old. After intense chemo treatment, followed by another couple years of daily chemo and monthly infusions, he was cancer free and doing great. That is...
foxla.com
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso prepare to square off in latest LA Mayoral debate
LOS ANGELES - The primary election is less than 50 days away, and the top candidates for the next mayor of Los Angeles and the next Sheriff of Los Angeles County are preparing to meet on the debate stage at Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood Wednesday for the latest debate.
foxla.com
Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
foxla.com
LA council members call for audit of homeless count after recent report showed only 4% increase
LOS ANGELES - Some City Council members are calling for options to have a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles' unhoused population and a multi-year audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's previous counts, according to two motions filed Tuesday. LAHSA has conducted point-in-time homeless counts every...
foxla.com
Wednesday's Child: Shaniece is a budding 'foodie' with dreams of becoming a lawyer
LOS ANGELES - Shaniece is a 14-year-old with a vibrant and independent spirit which exudes a positive light all around! As a young teen, Shaniece loves shopping, and as a budding "foodie" she also enjoys exploring new foods and different tastes. With her interests in mind, it seemed Shaniece would be an ideal guest to accompany us to Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon in honor of the Emmys, where she was dined and gifted in VIP-style.
foxla.com
Political expert: Buscaino questioning Karen Bass home burglary case 'political in nature'
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles City Councilmember is looking for answers about a recent break-in at Congresswoman and LA mayoral candidate Karen Bass' home in which two guns – and nothing else – were stolen, but one expert says the letter and its timing are a political move.
foxla.com
At least 7 teens overdosed from pills containing fentanyl this month: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Wednesday said at least seven local teens, including a 15-year-old Bernstein High School girl who died a week ago, have overdosed in the past month from pills believed to have contained fentanyl. The most recent overdose occurred Saturday morning, when a 15-year-old male student at STEM...
foxla.com
Betty White auction to include 1,500+ items including 'Golden Girls' scripts, jewelry
LOS ANGELES - Calling all Betty White fans!. You'll soon have the chance to possibly own a piece of the late actress Betty White as more than 1,500 lots belonging to the legendary star will go up for auction in the coming days. Hosted by Julien's Auctions, the estate sale...
foxla.com
Man found dead inside Carson business
CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside the business where he worked. Deputies with LASD’s Carson Station responded to a business in the 1700 block of Del Amo Blvd. regarding a person down, medical rescue call around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies...
