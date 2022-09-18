ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

2 dead in multiple-vehicle crash in Wilmington

LOS ANGELES - Two people are dead after a horrific crash in Wilmington late Thursday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 1700 block of North Avalon Boulevard a little after 8 p.m. As of late Thursday night, officials have not released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD submits Marilyn Manson investigation file to LA DA Gascón

LOS ANGELES - The investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson is moving forward. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had completed its 19-month investigation into the allegations involving Manson and submitted it to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Monday. The rocker's legal name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Burbank teen beats cancer twice

BURBANK, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy from Burbank defeated cancer for a second time. Alexander Darbinyan was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 6 years old. After intense chemo treatment, followed by another couple years of daily chemo and monthly infusions, he was cancer free and doing great. That is...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Wednesday's Child: Shaniece is a budding 'foodie' with dreams of becoming a lawyer

LOS ANGELES - Shaniece is a 14-year-old with a vibrant and independent spirit which exudes a positive light all around! As a young teen, Shaniece loves shopping, and as a budding "foodie" she also enjoys exploring new foods and different tastes. With her interests in mind, it seemed Shaniece would be an ideal guest to accompany us to Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon in honor of the Emmys, where she was dined and gifted in VIP-style.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead inside Carson business

CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside the business where he worked. Deputies with LASD’s Carson Station responded to a business in the 1700 block of Del Amo Blvd. regarding a person down, medical rescue call around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies...
CARSON, CA

