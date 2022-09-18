Aces strong at finish, beat Sun for WNBA championship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aces achieved their season-long goal Sunday, beating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 to win the WNBA championship at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Aces, who entered the season with the motto, “All in,” won the best-of-five series in four games.

Riquna Williams contributed in a clutch run down the stretch, making two 3-pointers and a long jumper in the final three minutes.

Williams’ long shot with 53.2 seconds left made it 75-71 for the Aces. And after a steal by A’ja Wilson, the Aces got a driving layup from Kelsey Plum for a 77-71 lead with 25.5 seconds remaining.

“This is a amazing,” Wilson said in a television interview after the victory. “We champs! We champs!”

Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, the MVP of the WNBA Finals, goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner, left, and Brionna Jones (42) defend. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Aces coach Becky Hammon, in her first season guiding the team, praised her players.

“They are big-time players,” she said. “They love big moments. That’s who they are.”

She also praised her predecessor, Bill Laimbeer, who was at the game. “He put the pieces together,” Hammon said.

The Sun got six consecutive points to tie the game at 67-67 with a little more than three minutes left.

Kelsey Plum lands on top of Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas in a fight for possession in Sunday’s decisive Game 4 of the WNBA Finals in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

DeWanna Bonner made three free throws with 3:46 to go, pulling the Sun to within three points, 67-64 after a flagrant foul was called on Plum.

The Sun also got possession after the free throws, and Jonquel Jones made a short turnaround jumper with 3:30 left, pulling the Sun within one point, 67-66.

After a turnover by the Aces, Courtney Williams made one of two free throws, tying the game 67 all.

Riquna Williams then came off the bench, igniting the winning surge. She finished with 17 points, including 11 in the final quarter. Her second 3-pointer in her flurry gave the Aces the lead for good at 73-71.

Chelsea Gray was named Most Valuable Player of the Finals. Gray, who has overcome a series of injuries in the past few season, broke into tears in a television interview, saying, “I worked so hard for this … I couldn’t have done it without my team.”

Gray led the Aces with 20 points. Plum added 15. Wilson contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Courtney Williams led the Sun with 17 points.

Said Hammon, sharing with TV viewers why she took the job as coach: “I’m just super thankful. I saw excellence, and I wanted to be part of it.

