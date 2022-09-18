ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Aces strong at finish, beat Sun for WNBA championship

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKGHq_0i0jpcAw00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aces achieved their season-long goal Sunday, beating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 to win the WNBA championship at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Aces, who entered the season with the motto, “All in,” won the best-of-five series in four games.

Riquna Williams contributed in a clutch run down the stretch, making two 3-pointers and a long jumper in the final three minutes.

Williams’ long shot with 53.2 seconds left made it 75-71 for the Aces. And after a steal by A’ja Wilson, the Aces got a driving layup from Kelsey Plum for a 77-71 lead with 25.5 seconds remaining.

“This is a amazing,” Wilson said in a television interview after the victory. “We champs! We champs!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFqTb_0i0jpcAw00
Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, the MVP of the WNBA Finals, goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner, left, and Brionna Jones (42) defend. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Aces coach Becky Hammon, in her first season guiding the team, praised her players.

“They are big-time players,” she said. “They love big moments. That’s who they are.”

She also praised her predecessor, Bill Laimbeer, who was at the game. “He put the pieces together,” Hammon said.

The Sun got six consecutive points to tie the game at 67-67 with a little more than three minutes left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EigJT_0i0jpcAw00
Kelsey Plum lands on top of Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas in a fight for possession in Sunday’s decisive Game 4 of the WNBA Finals in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

DeWanna Bonner made three free throws with 3:46 to go, pulling the Sun to within three points, 67-64 after a flagrant foul was called on Plum.

The Sun also got possession after the free throws, and Jonquel Jones made a short turnaround jumper with 3:30 left, pulling the Sun within one point, 67-66.

After a turnover by the Aces, Courtney Williams made one of two free throws, tying the game 67 all.

Riquna Williams then came off the bench, igniting the winning surge. She finished with 17 points, including 11 in the final quarter. Her second 3-pointer in her flurry gave the Aces the lead for good at 73-71.

Chelsea Gray was named Most Valuable Player of the Finals. Gray, who has overcome a series of injuries in the past few season, broke into tears in a television interview, saying, “I worked so hard for this … I couldn’t have done it without my team.”

Gray led the Aces with 20 points. Plum added 15. Wilson contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Courtney Williams led the Sun with 17 points.

Said Hammon, sharing with TV viewers why she took the job as coach: “I’m just super thankful. I saw excellence, and I wanted to be part of it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Riquna Williams
Person
Dewanna Bonner
Person
Becky Hammon
8 News Now

49th Greek Food Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Connecticut Sun#Mohegan Sun Arena#Mvp#The Wnba Finals
8 News Now

Date set for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race

According to the Formula 1 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. There is an asterisk by that date stating it is "subject to FIA circuit homologation" which means an FIA inspector must do a verification of the safety level of the track.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A New Pop Up Wedding Event

Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s a new way to get hitched right here in the wedding capital, and it’s pop up style. Roqui Theus talks with wedding planner Mckenzi Taylor to show us her unique “Cactus Collective” concept.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy