Mendham, NJ

94.5 PST

You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town

If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
RARITAN, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Mendham, NJ
Vibe

Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More

The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Warhol
Monet
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties

The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
TravelPulse

Newark Airport Is Not Considered a NYC Airport Anymore

No, Newark-Liberty International Airport is not closing. Nor is it moving from New Jersey. Nor is it changing its name. And it isn’t even losing its airport code of EWR. It is, however, losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport. Due to new standards being...
NEWARK, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ

One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”
BRICK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Travel Maven

This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time

Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead

The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
YORK, PA

