Den Brook Trail Opens in DenvilleMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent BlindnessMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town
If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More
The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties
The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Linden Terrace II in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Linden Terrace II, an eight-story mixed-use building at 573 Emerald Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture and Planning and developed by Radson Development, the structure yields 160 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 129 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $115,850.
TravelPulse
Newark Airport Is Not Considered a NYC Airport Anymore
No, Newark-Liberty International Airport is not closing. Nor is it moving from New Jersey. Nor is it changing its name. And it isn’t even losing its airport code of EWR. It is, however, losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport. Due to new standards being...
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ
One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”
Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time
Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead
The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
