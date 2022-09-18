Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Rail Runner adds new services
The New Mexico Rail Runner Express has added new services to get on board. New Mexico Rail Runner is a commuter rail system that runs through the heart of central New Mexico. They have lowered their fairs, and now until the end of the year, they are 75% off. For example, a $10-day pass will cost $2.50. Bringing down the prices was due to the rise in gas prices.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
Body remains discovered at Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
KVIA
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso CBP officers seize multiple bundles of narcotics this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso area ports of entry have stopped multiple narcotic smuggling attempts within the past few days. Earlier this week, on Sep. 16, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border encountered an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen via the […]
KOAT 7
Cell phone and telephone service restored in western New Mexico
MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. — Thousands of New Mexicans now have both cellular and landline telephone service after an outage. On Wednesday, the Gallup Police Department is reported an outage in most of McKinley County and residents were told to go to the nearest fire station if they were having an emergency.
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl
EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested in Juarez Wednesday for possession of about 12,000 fentanyl pills, two firearms, and methamphetamine. They intended to smuggle and sell the items in the U.S., that's according the Juarez Municipal Government. Officials say a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with New Mexico license plates was pulled over in Batalla de Chamizal and The post 3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl appeared first on KVIA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Mushroom Hunters
This Celebrate New Mexico story looks at something that's not unique to New Mexico, but came in abundance in our mountains this summer. The conditions we're perfect for an incredible mushroom bloom. Mushroom hunting or foraging is a growing hobby, and we talk with a local who said this was...
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
Late season monsoon surge across northwest New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy week so far across the western/northwestern part of the state, brought to the region by a perfect upper level setup. High pressure in the central US, combined with low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is funneling moisture into the Desert Southwest. This moisture will continue to get squeezed into […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
Man struck by vehicle in east El Paso suffers life threatening injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police were dispatched to the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near McRae and Wedgewood today regarding a male that was hit with a vehicle. El Paso Police received a call today at approximately 1:47 p.m. regarding a male that was hit with a vehicle in east El Paso. According to police, […]
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico
"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.
KOAT 7
What Hispanic Heritage Month means in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “We have a very strong and powerful Hispanic history,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian. It's visible in every corner of the state, going back centuries. “The first time we had colonization was in 1598 under Juan de Oñate. This is when...
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
krwg.org
New Mexico man, cousin arrested in Kansas in a homicide case
TOME, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing Sept. 6 by family members. A body was found Wednesday in Torrance County and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera. According to a criminal complaint, Aguilera was shot four times and her case is being investigated as a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and he was arrested Saturday in Garden City, Kansas along with his cousin Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera. Authorities say Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges including an open count of murder but it's unclear what charges Nevarez Aguilera is facing.
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
One person dead in Montana Vista incident, EPCSO investigating
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Montana Vista residents woke up to heavy law enforcement presence in their neighborhood. On September 20, 2022, at 05:48 am deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Officereceived a 9-1-1 call in reference to a person who had possibly been shot. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed they […]
Comments / 0