ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Strong winds blew part of a roof off a building Wednesday night in the St. Clair County town of Freeburg, Illinois. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder developed along the cold front in the St. Louis area Wednesday evening. A few produced downpours and gusty winds of 35-40 mph.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
The thunderstorms that went through Missouri and Illinois recently were about as intense as they come. Several tornadoes and tons of lightning were present in those storm systems. One trail cam in Missouri was able to capture crazy lightning thanks to a military-grade night vision camera. According to the video...
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a new study, Missouri is the ninth-most unhappy state in the nation. The study comes from WalletHub, which measured several quality-of-life indicators to rank each state in terms of happiness. Those indicators were: Emotional & Physical Well-Being. Work Environment. Community & Environment. Missouri took 40th place for the best state […]
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kelly McGowan, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Center, joined us in the studio today to talk about monarch butterflies’ habits and how Missourians can help them flourish. McGowan brought two monarch caterpillars into the studio that will soon enter their chrysalises — that many people mistakenly call cocoons, […]
Moscow Mills locals are being asked to conserve water Thursday morning.
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A hearing was held Monday afternoon on a new bill to legalize sports betting in Missouri, however Gov. Mike Parson reportedly doesn't see it as a fit during the special session he called to consider tax cuts. Missouri Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, introduced House Hill...
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
