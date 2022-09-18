ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

5 On Your Side

Strong winds rip roof from building in Freeburg, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Strong winds blew part of a roof off a building Wednesday night in the St. Clair County town of Freeburg, Illinois. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder developed along the cold front in the St. Louis area Wednesday evening. A few produced downpours and gusty winds of 35-40 mph.
FREEBURG, IL
FOX2Now

How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
MISSOURI STATE
WJON

Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
ENVIRONMENT
KOLR10 News

Missouri ranked ninth unhappiest state in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a new study, Missouri is the ninth-most unhappy state in the nation. The study comes from WalletHub, which measured several quality-of-life indicators to rank each state in terms of happiness. Those indicators were: Emotional & Physical Well-Being. Work Environment. Community & Environment. Missouri took 40th place for the best state […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front

Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
KOLR10 News

How Missourians can help monarch butterflies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kelly McGowan, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Center, joined us in the studio today to talk about monarch butterflies’ habits and how Missourians can help them flourish. McGowan brought two monarch caterpillars into the studio that will soon enter their chrysalises — that many people mistakenly call cocoons, […]
MISSOURI STATE
WCIA

Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Storm damage throughout Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
PEORIA, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
