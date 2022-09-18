ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

cbs12.com

Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

'Save Lives, Fork Cancer!' event in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This year alone it is estimated the United States will see 1.9 million new cancer cases. Tonight, in Riviera Beach an event designed to “stick a fork” in cancer. "Save Lives, Fork Cancer!" was held tonight at Safe Harbor Rybovich in Riviera...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Boca Raton synagogue sends help to Puerto Rico

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A local synagogue is helping to ensure the Puerto Rico victims get all the supplies they need. Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and it was almost five years to the day when hurricane Maria hit the island. Rabbi Mendel Zachari, the director of...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Teen driver cited for rear-ending school bus on first day of school

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities cited a teen driver who crashed into a school bus on the first day of school. The juvenile driver from Greenacres received citations for failure to stop for a school bus and driving without a valid driver's license. The Palm Beach County...
GREENACRES, FL
cbs12.com

FDOH issues mosquito-borne illness advisory in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) advises residents of the sudden increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County on Tuesday. The FDOH said several sentinel chickens have tested positive for Flavivirus infections, causing the risk of transmission to humans...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Drier air begins to move in Thursday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We're waking up to a few showers along the coast this morning, otherwise we are starting off partly cloudy. Temperatures are in the 70s, and we will warm to the upper 80s later on today. Some thunderstorms will be possible later today, especially...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Heath advisory lifted for Dubois Park in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATED: The FDOH says the health advisory for Dubois Park in Jupiter has been lifted as of Thursday, Sept. 22. The status of the water sample is satisfactory. ORIGINAL STORY:. A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park after the Florida Department of...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Hot and humid on Tuesday as storms move inland this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A sunny start to Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s. We'll warm quickly to the upper 80s by lunchtime under a mix of sun and clouds. As the sea breeze moves onshore, shower and thunderstorm activity will fire up, pushing inland by the evening.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

