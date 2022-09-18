Read full article on original website
Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
Disturbance Leads To Arrest of Fugitive From Kansas
On Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1400 block of South Limit for a disturbance. Contact was made with one of the subjects involved. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that 34-year-old Ashley Nicole Allen was wanted on an active felony warrant out of Kansas.
Child on bike hurt in west Wichita crash
An 11-year-old on a bike was hurt in crash in west Wichita this morning. The child was reportedly hit while crossing at a crosswalk at Central and Redbarn, between Ridge and Tyler. The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver involved in the crash...
Colorado Springs police have Platte Ave shut down after a shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to an incident on Platte Ave. CSPD says that there was a shooting outside the Acacia Park Apartments. Police were called to a disturbance at 9:20 p.m. CSPD says that the individuals were known to each other....
Fights break out at Wichita high school
More disturbances broke out Wednesday at a Wichita high school and officers used pepper spray to break up a crowd of students. At least two fights were reported at Southeast High School, and officers were sent to help a school resource officer in dealing with the situation. Pepper spray was used and no serious injuries were reported.
Wichita man charged in south side shooting incident
A Wichita man is facing charges related to a fatal shooting incident at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley is charged with criminal threat and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held on a bond of $500,000 and attorneys will talk about the case on October 6th.
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to revoke the law enforcement certification for […]
Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores. Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in locating chupacabra-looking larcenist
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. “The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of […]
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
Child critically injured after tree falls on them in east Wichita
A child was transported to a hospital in critical condition after a tree fell on them in east Wichita just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead. CSPD dispatchers received a shooting call around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, at a home on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Anyone with The post Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Suspected gas thief sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County shared a photo of a suspected gas thief on Monday. A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The alleged crime happened at a Pueblo West business, where authorities say the suspect was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank.
Two men accused of nearly killing Pueblo citizen and police officers before police chase through the city
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- New details are coming to light after multiple armed men led Pueblo Police on a dangerous chase last Friday evening. According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, 19-year-old Michael Bundy and 26-year-old Ted Heredia are accused of firing four shots at a Pueblo citizen who chased them from his garage. The post Two men accused of nearly killing Pueblo citizen and police officers before police chase through the city appeared first on KRDO.
2 Kansas men arrested following manhunt in Alabama
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
New record highs recorded in Wichita, Chanute
Wichita and Chanute set new record high temperatures on Wednesday, September 21. Temperatures in Wichita rose to 101-degrees, beating the old record of 99 set back in 1956 and again in 1980. Chanute hit 103-degrees, topping the old record of 97 from 1956. This is the new latest date to...
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
Pueblo West man arrested in hours-long Sept. 7 standoff with deputies
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man from Pueblo West was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with deputies on Sept. 7. According to PCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Paradise Drive, near East Platteville Boulevard, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, […]
