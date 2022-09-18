ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KXRM

Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Awesome 92.3

Disturbance Leads To Arrest of Fugitive From Kansas

On Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1400 block of South Limit for a disturbance. Contact was made with one of the subjects involved. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that 34-year-old Ashley Nicole Allen was wanted on an active felony warrant out of Kansas.
classiccountry1070.com

Child on bike hurt in west Wichita crash

An 11-year-old on a bike was hurt in crash in west Wichita this morning. The child was reportedly hit while crossing at a crosswalk at Central and Redbarn, between Ridge and Tyler. The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver involved in the crash...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Fights break out at Wichita high school

More disturbances broke out Wednesday at a Wichita high school and officers used pepper spray to break up a crowd of students. At least two fights were reported at Southeast High School, and officers were sent to help a school resource officer in dealing with the situation. Pepper spray was used and no serious injuries were reported.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man charged in south side shooting incident

A Wichita man is facing charges related to a fatal shooting incident at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley is charged with criminal threat and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held on a bond of $500,000 and attorneys will talk about the case on October 6th.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame

ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to revoke the law enforcement certification for […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores. Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita

Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
WICHITA, KS
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead. CSPD dispatchers received a shooting call around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, at a home on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Anyone with The post Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspected gas thief sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County shared a photo of a suspected gas thief on Monday. A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The alleged crime happened at a Pueblo West business, where authorities say the suspect was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two men accused of nearly killing Pueblo citizen and police officers before police chase through the city

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- New details are coming to light after multiple armed men led Pueblo Police on a dangerous chase last Friday evening. According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, 19-year-old Michael Bundy and 26-year-old Ted Heredia are accused of firing four shots at a Pueblo citizen who chased them from his garage. The post Two men accused of nearly killing Pueblo citizen and police officers before police chase through the city appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KSNT News

2 Kansas men arrested following manhunt in Alabama

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
JASPER, AL
KWCH.com

Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

New record highs recorded in Wichita, Chanute

Wichita and Chanute set new record high temperatures on Wednesday, September 21. Temperatures in Wichita rose to 101-degrees, beating the old record of 99 set back in 1956 and again in 1980. Chanute hit 103-degrees, topping the old record of 97 from 1956. This is the new latest date to...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
ELK CITY, KS
KXRM

Pueblo West man arrested in hours-long Sept. 7 standoff with deputies

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man from Pueblo West was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with deputies on Sept. 7. According to PCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Paradise Drive, near East Platteville Boulevard, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO

