cbs12.com
Body found floating in canal in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
WPBF News 25
32-year-old man ejected, killed in multi-vehicle Okeechobee crash on SR-78
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was killed after being ejected in a crash on SR-78 Thursday morning. Deputies said it happened at 6:55 a.m. on SR-78 West and SW 99 Avenue. SR-78 was closed for several hours. Follow: Interactive traffic map. A vehicle with a tractor-trailer was driving...
cbs12.com
High-ranking PSLPD officials under investigation for falsifying documents: Sheriff
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two high-ranking officials for the Port St. Lucie Police Department are under investigation by the Martin County Sheriff's Office for falsifying records on Thursday. Assistant Chief William Vega and Sergeant Robert Vega are on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The...
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
cbs12.com
Photos: Tractor trailer filled with manure overturns in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tractor trailer overturned spilling its contents out on Jog road in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, sending a man to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the tractor trailer — filled with manure — overturned...
Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents
A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday.
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office searching for missing woman in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a woman who's missing and believed to be in the Lake Worth area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Brittany Hill was last seen at the Wawa gas station at 4950 Okeechobee Boulevard. Hill is described as...
cw34.com
Sheriff provides details of deputy-involved shooting incident at Martin County school
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder provided details of an investigation into an incident involving a Martin County Deputy, who accidentally fired a shot inside the Treasure Coast Classical Academy, a charter school in Stuart, yesterday afternoon. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The sheriff says...
Click10.com
Detectives seeking info about ‘mistreated, brutalized’ dog possibly used in dog fighting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Palm Beach County detectives are seeking information about a “mistreated, brutalized” pit bull mix found injured in the Riviera Beach area earlier this month. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera said 3-year-old “Phoenix” was found Sept. 5 in the area of...
cw34.com
Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
WPTV
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
WPBF News 25
Smuggling investigation ongoing after 11 migrants land on Jensen Beach Tuesday
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. U.S. Border Patrol agents are investigating after 11 migrants landed at Jensen Beach Tuesday morning. Law enforcement responded and migrants from Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Georgia were taken into custody. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from...
WPBF News 25
'A different kind of pain': Martin County deputy hit by car vows to return to full strength
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Zeke Spence has a bandage on his hand and pain throughout his body. But he doesn’t need any of it to help him remember what happened last Thursday. That’s a day he’ll never forget. “Just a normal day,” Spence, a Martin County...
cbs12.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows St. Lucie County deputy shooting man who was running away
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — New video shows aSt. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting a man as he ran away on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce earlier this month. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Dylan De Reivera. Investigators said a deputy initially encountered...
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
cbs12.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
treasurecoast.com
Vero Beach Police arrest serial drug dealer
Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police have arrested this serial drug dealer!. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 2200 hrs, Vero Beach Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle who failed to come to a complete stop for a stop sign. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Vero Beach Police Officers observed the rear passenger reach into a black bag numerous times. While doing so, Vero Beach Police Officers observed possible narcotics within the bag. The rear passenger, who was identified as Tyler Bendo, was on probation for previous drug charges according to his criminal record. Furthermore, attached to Bendo’s probation was a condition that required him to submit to a law enforcement search.
