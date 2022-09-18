ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cbs12.com

Body found floating in canal in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
News Break
Politics
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office searching for missing woman in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a woman who's missing and believed to be in the Lake Worth area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Brittany Hill was last seen at the Wawa gas station at 4950 Okeechobee Boulevard. Hill is described as...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL
cbs12.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Vero Beach Police arrest serial drug dealer

Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police have arrested this serial drug dealer!. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 2200 hrs, Vero Beach Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle who failed to come to a complete stop for a stop sign. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Vero Beach Police Officers observed the rear passenger reach into a black bag numerous times. While doing so, Vero Beach Police Officers observed possible narcotics within the bag. The rear passenger, who was identified as Tyler Bendo, was on probation for previous drug charges according to his criminal record. Furthermore, attached to Bendo’s probation was a condition that required him to submit to a law enforcement search.
VERO BEACH, FL

