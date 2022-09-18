ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Oregon apologizes to BYU fans for profane, anti-Mormon chant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Oregon and its student section have apologized to Brigham Young University fans after they were subjected to an offensive chant during Saturday’s football game.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports some Ducks fans were filmed yelling a profane chant against Mormons during the second half of the 41-20 Oregon victory over BYU. The video was posted on social media, prompting Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to tweet, “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

The Pit Crew, which represents Oregon’s student section, issued an apology on Twitter, saying, “We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.”

The University of Oregon also issued a statement apologizing for the chants.

“There is no place for hate, bias or bigotry at the University of Oregon, said Kris Winter, the university’s interim vice president for the Division of Student Life. “These actions are simply unacceptable. We will investigate, and we call on our students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior.”

Last season, USC fans chanted the same thing during the Trojans’ game against BYU. The university later apologized.

BYU, in Provo, is named for Brigham Young, who was the second president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1847 to 1877. Most students at BYU are Mormon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
iheart.com

This May Be The Greatest Political Ad We've Ever Seen

Utah's Linda Paulson wanted to make a statement with her campaign ad, and I think it's safe to say she did. The Salt Lake City Republican announced in a recent rap video that she would be running in the District 12 Senate race. I certainly think that this is a campaign ad that her district will never forget.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Local
Utah Football
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
ABC 4

What’s new at the SLC airport

Salt Lake City airport is moving forward with a lot of new renovations, and we had Nancy Volmer, director of communication and marketing, come to tell us the updates. Phase 1 has been finished and people are saying it is beautiful and very spacious. They are working on the 3 phases, and it will include things like new Delta gates, transportation around the airport, and even better pricing with all the new gates. To see all the graphics and other information about the renovations check out their website and social media.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
Person
Jesus Christ
ksl.com

14-year-old girl who police said was kidnapped from Grantsville has been found

GRANTSVILLE — The 14-year-old girl who went missing from Grantsville on Sept. 10 has been found and returned to her family Tuesday evening, according to the Grantsville Police Department. Earlier Tuesday, the Grantsville police said the case of then-missing 14-year-old Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was a kidnapping. Grantsville Police...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy