Los Lunas, NM

Missing New Mexico woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas

By Laila Freeman
 4 days ago

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials said a missing woman has been found dead. The woman was originally reported missing on Sept. 6.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) stated in a release that Karla Aguilera, 37, of Tome, was reported missing to their agency around 11:24 p.m. Aguilera’s children, who were in Los Lunas during the report, told officials that she had gone missing. They said she originally lived in Tome with her husband, who is known as Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, of Tome.

Investigators noted that Aguilera’s disappearance seemed suspicious, and county officials began to try and find both her and her husband.

Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer

On Sept. 14, a body was discovered by the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area. A presumptive report from the Office of the Medical Investigator believed the person was Karla Aguilera.

Officials said there are indicators that Aguilera-Gamboa was involved in Karla Aguilera’s disappearance and death. An arrest warrant has been issued for Aguilera-Gamboa for felony crimes. He was arrested in Kansas by the Garden City Police Department Saturday morning.

More information may be released on Monday during a press conference by the VCSO at 10 a.m.

TOME, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing Sept. 6 by family members. A body was found Wednesday in Torrance County and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera. According to a criminal complaint, Aguilera was shot four times and her case is being investigated as a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and he was arrested Saturday in Garden City, Kansas along with his cousin Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera. Authorities say Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges including an open count of murder but it's unclear what charges Nevarez Aguilera is facing.
Daniella Cressman

A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead

"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel. "On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel.
MOUNTAINAIR, NM
