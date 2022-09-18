Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
Pickett remembered for his generosity
An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
thunder1320.com
Wanted for questioning by Winchester police
The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into the report of burglary and theft. The photos above show two individuals of interest and the vehicle they were operating. If you know the identity of the individuals please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840.
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
WTVCFOX
GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
Tennessee neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION
More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
WDEF
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
mymix1041.com
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe
From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
WTVCFOX
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
WSMV
Missing East Tennessee teen found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen reported missing on Monday in East Tennessee has been found safe according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI said 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts was reported missing from Mount Carmel in the area of Volunteer High School. Counts is 5 feet 1 inch tall,...
WTVC
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
Disturbing details revealed in Manchester infant’s death as murder trial begins
A Manchester man accused of killing his five-week-old baby claims the infant’s death was an accident. Testimony began Tuesday for the young father facing first-degree murder in his son’s death.
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Tennessee police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
Tennessee Tribune
Six Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Graduate from the FBI National Academy
MEMPHIS, TN—The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, graduated 235 law enforcement officers, including six from Tennessee:. Lieutenant Brent Anderson, Cookeville Police Department. Lieutenant Albert Bonner, Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Ty Burdine, Clarksville Police Department. Captain Robert Evans, Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Michael Foster, Spring Hill...
smithcountyinsider.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for methamphetamine possession and other charges
On August 5, 2022 K9 Sgt. Long observed a truck with a non-working passenger brake light and other improper or non-working lights on the tags leaving a gas station in Gordonsville. While following the vehicle onto I40 the officer observed the vehicle failing to maintain travel in the lane of traffic. He initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jesse Hunter, 32 of Cookeville, TN.
WDEF
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
