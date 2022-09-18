ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Grundy County Herald

Pickett remembered for his generosity

An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Wanted for questioning by Winchester police

The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into the report of burglary and theft. The photos above show two individuals of interest and the vehicle they were operating. If you know the identity of the individuals please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840.
WINCHESTER, TN
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WTVCFOX

GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION

More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
GEORGETOWN, TN
WDEF

Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
EAST RIDGE, TN
mymix1041.com

$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe

From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
DAYTON, TN
WSMV

Missing East Tennessee teen found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen reported missing on Monday in East Tennessee has been found safe according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI said 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts was reported missing from Mount Carmel in the area of Volunteer High School. Counts is 5 feet 1 inch tall,...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
WTVC

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Six Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Graduate from the FBI National Academy

MEMPHIS, TN—The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, graduated 235 law enforcement officers, including six from Tennessee:. Lieutenant Brent Anderson, Cookeville Police Department. Lieutenant Albert Bonner, Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Ty Burdine, Clarksville Police Department. Captain Robert Evans, Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Michael Foster, Spring Hill...
TENNESSEE STATE
smithcountyinsider.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest for methamphetamine possession and other charges

On August 5, 2022 K9 Sgt. Long observed a truck with a non-working passenger brake light and other improper or non-working lights on the tags leaving a gas station in Gordonsville. While following the vehicle onto I40 the officer observed the vehicle failing to maintain travel in the lane of traffic. He initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jesse Hunter, 32 of Cookeville, TN.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

