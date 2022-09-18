Read full article on original website
Haddon Heights over Gateway - Boys soccer recap
Jake Silvestri blasted a shot from 25 yards out to break a scoreless tie at the 2:56 mark of overtime and lift Haddon Heights to a 1-0 win over Gateway in Haddon Heights. Sean Fischer stopped two shots to earn the shutout and help Haddon Heights improve to 2-3-1. Colin...
Pennsville shuts out Wildwood to get back to .500 - Girls soccer recap
Pennsville went on the road and shut out Wildwood 5-0 to snap a two-game losing streak thanks to two goals from Kendall Cooksey. The five goal showing comes after the Eagles lost their previous two matchups by a combined score of 9-0. Cooksey was joined in the scoring by Kaylin Yaeger, Taylor Bass and Molly Gratz, who each scored. Faith Willis joined them with two assists.
Glassboro ties Buena - Girls soccer recap
Megan Keating stopped all 10 shots she faced to help Glassboro battle Buena to a 0-0 tie in Buena. Glassboro snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 2-2-1. Buena’s record is 2-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Dillan Sorino netted a pair of goals and Danielle Leber had a goal and two assists to lead Camden Catholic to a 3-1 home win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Caley Maher added an assist and Hailey Luczak made three saves to help Camden Catholic improve to 2-3-1.
Robbinsville over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Sean Smith had a goal and an assist as Robbinsville extended its winning streak to six with a 3-2 win over Hightstown in Hightstown. Adrian Ivanov and Nana Kofi Appiah also scored to help Robbinsville build a 3-0 lead in the first half before Hightstown staged a comeback. Allen Jarrin...
Seneca over Paul VI in 2nd OT - Boys soccer recap
Gavin Tallant and Dylan Bednarek provided the goals as Seneca won in the second overtime, 2-1, over Paul VI in Haddonfield. Christian Mazza stopped six of seven shots to preserve the win for Seneca (4-1-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Christian Ugarte converted a pass from Landon Sentak for Paul...
No. 1 Kingsway over Washington Township - Field hockey recap
Kingsway, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, continued its dominance in an 11-0 rout over Washington Township thanks to three goals and two assists from Colleen Finnan in Woolwich Township. Finnan was one of seven different players to find the back of the net for Kingsway (6-0), and one...
Girls volleyball: Gloucester Tech snags key win over rival Kingsway (PHOTOS)
Tri-County rivalry matchups have a way of bringing out the best in teams, and on Thursday afternoon Gloucester Tech stepped up to get exactly the kind of win they needed against a game opponent in Kingsway. Led by Ava Friel’s team-high six kills, the Cheetahs took a two-set road win...
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner
It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant, officials say
A worker was found dead inside of a kettle cooker at a food processing plant in Cumberland County, officials said Wednesday. State troopers responded to a report of an unconscious man at the plant on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey State Police, which patrols the town.
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Vineland
A pedestrian was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle on a Cumberland County roadway. A Vineland resident was driving an SUV north on South Delsea Drive near College Drive in Vineland around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle struck a man who was in the road, according to city police.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes Atlantic City, NJ, Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The original Water Dog Smokehouse on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor opened in 2019 and immediately...
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton
A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
Man Training for Marathon Prompts School Lockdown in Wildwood Crest, NJ
Police in Wildwood Crest say a man training for a marathon prompted a school lockdown Monday morning. The incident happened at around 8:00 at the Crest Memorial School on Pacific Avenue. That's when officials with the Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a man possibly wearing a bulletproof...
