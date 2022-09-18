ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights over Gateway - Boys soccer recap

Jake Silvestri blasted a shot from 25 yards out to break a scoreless tie at the 2:56 mark of overtime and lift Haddon Heights to a 1-0 win over Gateway in Haddon Heights. Sean Fischer stopped two shots to earn the shutout and help Haddon Heights improve to 2-3-1. Colin...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsville shuts out Wildwood to get back to .500 - Girls soccer recap

Pennsville went on the road and shut out Wildwood 5-0 to snap a two-game losing streak thanks to two goals from Kendall Cooksey. The five goal showing comes after the Eagles lost their previous two matchups by a combined score of 9-0. Cooksey was joined in the scoring by Kaylin Yaeger, Taylor Bass and Molly Gratz, who each scored. Faith Willis joined them with two assists.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro ties Buena - Girls soccer recap

Megan Keating stopped all 10 shots she faced to help Glassboro battle Buena to a 0-0 tie in Buena. Glassboro snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 2-2-1. Buena’s record is 2-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Sean Smith had a goal and an assist as Robbinsville extended its winning streak to six with a 3-2 win over Hightstown in Hightstown. Adrian Ivanov and Nana Kofi Appiah also scored to help Robbinsville build a 3-0 lead in the first half before Hightstown staged a comeback. Allen Jarrin...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Paul VI in 2nd OT - Boys soccer recap

Gavin Tallant and Dylan Bednarek provided the goals as Seneca won in the second overtime, 2-1, over Paul VI in Haddonfield. Christian Mazza stopped six of seven shots to preserve the win for Seneca (4-1-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Christian Ugarte converted a pass from Landon Sentak for Paul...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner

It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Vineland

A pedestrian was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle on a Cumberland County roadway. A Vineland resident was driving an SUV north on South Delsea Drive near College Drive in Vineland around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle struck a man who was in the road, according to city police.
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes Atlantic City, NJ, Location

It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The original Water Dog Smokehouse on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor opened in 2019 and immediately...
NJ.com

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton

A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
TRENTON, NJ
