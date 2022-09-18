Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
Raheem Mostert totals 79 yards in Dolphins Week 2 win over Ravens
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert recorded 11 carries for 51 rushing yards and caught all 3 of his targets for 28 receiving yards in a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. What It Means:. After handling just six touches in Week 1, Mostert flipped the Dolphins...
Seahawks' Geno Smith to see more opportunities moving forward
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be trusted with more opportunities in the passing game moving forward, according to Pete Carroll. Asked about Smith and the offense on Monday, Carroll said "After two weeks of watching Geno play, we don’t need to hold him back at all. Geno has got his game ready to go. We need to trust him and maybe give him more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football." After a surprise victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Seattle stumbled to a 7-24 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Through two weeks they have managed just 24 total points, with Geno a combined 47 of 58 (81%) for 392 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The Seahawks face the Falcons in Week 3.
Week 3 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can We Keep Trusting the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 2
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Lions' D'Andre Swift (ankle) DNP on Wednesday but "feeling much better"
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dan Campbell said the Lions gave Swift a breather on Wednesday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. Swift is reportedly "feeling much better" than he was last week. Swift was productive in Week 2 but clearly limited, logging 87 total yards and a touchdown on just 7 touches. A return to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign for Swift's workload in Week 3.
Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited during Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Kamara's limited session is a good sign after the Saints' versatile running back was unable to play in Week Two. Expect Mark Ingram and Tony Jones to share touches if Kamara is inactive against a Carolina Panthers' rush defense rated 25th per numberFire's power rankings.
Colts' Michael Pittman (quad) logs limited practice on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman (quad) was limited on Wendnesday. Pittman's return to practice is an encouraging sign after the Colts' lead wideout sat out in Week Two. In a potential matchup versus a Kansas City Chiefs' pass defense rated 17th per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Pittman to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
Jameis Winston (back) limited participant in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Despite recent reports Winston was playing with four back fractures, the Saints' quarterback was able to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Carolina Panthers' pass defense rated eighth per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Winston to score 15.3 FanDuel points.
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Week 3
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 3
Selecting a defense is never the most glamorous part of fantasy football. It often goes overlooked for the more fun positions that people want to watch and root for during the game. The good news is that if our opponents aren’t putting too much thought into their defense, we can gain an advantage with some research. So let’s dig in and try to identify some defenses that could be in a good position to score fantasy points this week.
Buffalo's Gabe Davis (knee) logs limited practice on Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (knee) was limited during Thursday's practice. According to Getzenberg, Davis feel he is "100%" going to play in Week Three's divisional matchup after consecutive limited practices. In a favorable spot against a Miami Dolphins' defense ranked 22nd (32.2) in FanDuel points allowed to wideouts per game this season, our models project Davis to score 10.6 FanDuel points.
Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (ankle) limited during Thursday's practice
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Despite being listed on Week Three's injury report for the first time with an ankle ailment, McCaffrey still expects to play in Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints. In a matchup versus numberFire's second rated rush defense, our models project McCaffrey to score 18.7 FanDuel points.
Detroit's T.J. Hockenson (hip) practices again on Thursday
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) logged a limited practice on Thursday. After two straight limited sessions, Hockenson is on track to suit up for Sunday's divisional showdown versus the Minnesota Vikings. With a 7.9 FanDuel point projection, Hockenson ranks as our TE7. Hockenson's projection includes 4.0 receptions for...
Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin (hamstring) DNP on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Godwin's Week Three availability is heading towards doubtful after Tampa Bay's wideout missed two straight practices. Expect Russell Gage to log more snaps versus a Green Bay Packers' defense ranked seventh (23.9) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game if Godwin is inactive.
Dawson Knox (foot) limited during Buffalo's Thursday practice
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) registered a limited practice on Thursday. Knox's limited session is an encouraging sign after he was held out on Wednesday. In a juicy matchup versus a Miami Dolphins' defense ranked 31st (17.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, our models project Knox to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
