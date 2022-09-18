Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be trusted with more opportunities in the passing game moving forward, according to Pete Carroll. Asked about Smith and the offense on Monday, Carroll said "After two weeks of watching Geno play, we don’t need to hold him back at all. Geno has got his game ready to go. We need to trust him and maybe give him more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football." After a surprise victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Seattle stumbled to a 7-24 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Through two weeks they have managed just 24 total points, with Geno a combined 47 of 58 (81%) for 392 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The Seahawks face the Falcons in Week 3.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO