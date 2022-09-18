PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives found an ATM stashed in a shed while investigating a string of recent burglaries in Pueblo. Pueblo police were led to a home in the 2600 block of South Prairie Avenue Friday after being tipped off that the burglary suspects were on scene with some of the stolen items. Forty-year-old Casey Green was arrested right away, while suspect Anthony Deckert, 24, allegedly tried to make a run for it. Deckert didn’t get far and was quickly taken into custody as well. A third man found on scene was arrested on unrelated warrants.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO