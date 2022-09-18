ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

nbc11news.com

CO Springs man guilty for drug trafficking and weapon possession

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Zachary Lawhead, a 35-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine. According...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO

Police identify victims of 2 Colorado Springs shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victims of two separate shootings that occurred in the city over the past week. 22-year-old Gene Carnes of Colorado Springs has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday, Sept. 16 on the Bijou...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homes hit after two separate shootings in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening. The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

Colorado man hears charges in slaying of police officer

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.
ARVADA, CO
KXRM

Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Men accused in slew of burglaries in Pueblo, including ATM theft

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives found an ATM stashed in a shed while investigating a string of recent burglaries in Pueblo. Pueblo police were led to a home in the 2600 block of South Prairie Avenue Friday after being tipped off that the burglary suspects were on scene with some of the stolen items. Forty-year-old Casey Green was arrested right away, while suspect Anthony Deckert, 24, allegedly tried to make a run for it. Deckert didn’t get far and was quickly taken into custody as well. A third man found on scene was arrested on unrelated warrants.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man wanted in connection to construction theft in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a man wanted in connection to the theft of construction materials from Pueblo West. If you have any information call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or you can report online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

All inmate account data lost in Fremont County hack

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After weeks of closures to government offices following a cyber attack in Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has announced that all inmate account data for the county has been lost. The cyber attack began on Aug. 17, and since then, government offices have been heavily impacted, as officials […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Woman suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West and selling it

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are asking for help with identifying a suspected dog thief. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe she stole the dog and sold it to someone else. Thankfully, the dog has been returned to the original owner.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict. Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.
TELLER COUNTY, CO

