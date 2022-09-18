Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
nbc11news.com
CO Springs man guilty for drug trafficking and weapon possession
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Zachary Lawhead, a 35-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine. According...
Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
KRDO
A Colorado Springs woman pleaded guilty to being involved in January 6 Capitol Insurrection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman arrested in Colorado Springs has pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in the Capitol Insurrection. Court records show she did that to avoid jail time. Lisa Homer was arrested after authorities identified her wearing a hat that said "lions not sheep"...
KKTV
Man charged with killing teenager Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial, bail denied
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man authorities believe is responsible for ending the life of a teenager at a Colorado Springs Walgreens is going through the court process. On Wednesday, a judge announced the case against Joshua Johnson will go to trial with an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 15....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Police identify victims of 2 Colorado Springs shootings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victims of two separate shootings that occurred in the city over the past week. 22-year-old Gene Carnes of Colorado Springs has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday, Sept. 16 on the Bijou...
KKTV
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For months, KKTV 11 News has been hearing from people who tried to do business with a Colorado Springs man named Gary Gardner and had a horrible experience. Some people who have reached out claim Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company, was hired to...
Daily Record
Cañon City man faces new felony charges, allegedly involved in home invasion
The Cañon City man responsible for Custer and Fremont counties advising residents on both sides of the county line to shelter in place Sept. 8 appeared in district court Wednesday for a formal filing of charges. Logun Langill Jordan, 33, is facing two new felony charges, in addition to...
Daily Record
Penrose man sentenced to more than 200 years seeks postconviction relief
The Penrose man who eluded and shot at officers on two occasions in December 2015 and later was sentenced to more than 200 years to the Department of Corrections is seeking postconviction relief. Devlin Palaza, 50, was found guilty by a jury in April 2017 of two counts of vehicular...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homes hit after two separate shootings in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening. The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According to […]
KKTV
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
Colorado man hears charges in slaying of police officer
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.
Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warrant out for accused stalker who shot at woman’s car, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman’s car was shot at on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Aeroplaza Drive, near the Colorado Springs Airport. CSPD said that a woman was driving in a parking lot and shooting at the victim’s car. The victim told police that the suspect has been stalking […]
KKTV
Men accused in slew of burglaries in Pueblo, including ATM theft
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives found an ATM stashed in a shed while investigating a string of recent burglaries in Pueblo. Pueblo police were led to a home in the 2600 block of South Prairie Avenue Friday after being tipped off that the burglary suspects were on scene with some of the stolen items. Forty-year-old Casey Green was arrested right away, while suspect Anthony Deckert, 24, allegedly tried to make a run for it. Deckert didn’t get far and was quickly taken into custody as well. A third man found on scene was arrested on unrelated warrants.
Man wanted in connection to construction theft in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a man wanted in connection to the theft of construction materials from Pueblo West. If you have any information call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or you can report online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
All inmate account data lost in Fremont County hack
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After weeks of closures to government offices following a cyber attack in Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has announced that all inmate account data for the county has been lost. The cyber attack began on Aug. 17, and since then, government offices have been heavily impacted, as officials […]
KKTV
Woman suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West and selling it
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are asking for help with identifying a suspected dog thief. A photo of the suspect is at the top and bottom of this article. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believe she stole the dog and sold it to someone else. Thankfully, the dog has been returned to the original owner.
KKTV
Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict. Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
Comments / 0