Top Speed
Why The BMW M550i Is Better Than the M5
If you want to buy a fast, new BMW 5 Series, the obvious choice would be the BMW M5. However, BMW released the M550i in 2017 to bridge the gap from the 540i to the M5. With 456 horsepower and a 0-60 time under four seconds, the M550i was faster to 60 than the previous M5, featured more luxuries, and even came with all-wheel drive. When the all-new M5 was revealed in 2018, the M550i’s reign of being the fastest 5 Series was cut short since the former boasted 600 horsepower and 0-60 in the low three-second range, it blew the M550i out of the water. In 2020, the M550i’s engine (N63) was now the N63TU. The TU at the end of it stands for “technical update”, this changed the game for the buyer who wanted an M5.
Top Speed
This Lamborghini Urus Baja Racer Doesn't Care About Money
The Lamborghini Urus has seen much debate around its true Lamborghini-ness as it is a large SUV, that is based on an Audi and even has one of the German manufacturer's engines. If the Urus would have been an undeniable successor to the LM002, or "Rambo Lambo", and been fitted with the Huracan's V-10 or Aventador's V-12, many car enthusiasts would probably be more welcoming to the newest model in Lamborghini's lineup.
Top Speed
New Rendering Hints At the Best Looking BMW M5 Ever Built
BMW has been testing the upcoming G60 5 Series prototype for quite some time now. However, while most Bimmer fans are excited about the forthcoming mid-size luxury sedan, many of us patiently await the full-blown performance-spec G90 M5 sedan. Recent spy shots on the M5 confirm some design quirks, and based on these, Kolesa.ru has rendered the G90 M5, which gave the upcoming performance sedan a feisty appearance.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
torquenews.com
New Toyota Problem This Experienced Mechanic Has Never Seen Before!
Here’s the latest on a new problem you might find with your Toyota or Lexus vehicle that you can head off with a simple inspection to avoid a sudden and expensive repair. Plus, some common expensive Lexus LS430 problems you will want to be aware of before considering buying a used one.
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup
The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a forgotten mid-size truck by Ford. What exactly is it? The post This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
