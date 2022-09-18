If you want to buy a fast, new BMW 5 Series, the obvious choice would be the BMW M5. However, BMW released the M550i in 2017 to bridge the gap from the 540i to the M5. With 456 horsepower and a 0-60 time under four seconds, the M550i was faster to 60 than the previous M5, featured more luxuries, and even came with all-wheel drive. When the all-new M5 was revealed in 2018, the M550i’s reign of being the fastest 5 Series was cut short since the former boasted 600 horsepower and 0-60 in the low three-second range, it blew the M550i out of the water. In 2020, the M550i’s engine (N63) was now the N63TU. The TU at the end of it stands for “technical update”, this changed the game for the buyer who wanted an M5.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO