Read full article on original website
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 22-24
Last weekend, a number of prospects committed to the Texas Longhorns had outstanding performances on high school football fields all around the country. Arch Manning showed why he is so highly rated, Cedric Baxter topped the 200-yard rushing mark for his third time this season, DeSoto teammates Tre Wisner and Johntay Cook both reached the end zone twice, safety commit Jamel Johnson scored points in all three phases of the game, and even defensive tackle commit Sydir Mitchell scored an offensive TD.
Burnt Orange Nation
Four Texas QBs will travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech
Redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers will be among the four quarterbacks traveling for the Texas Longhorns this week for the season’s first road game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. Ewers was a partial participant in pre-game warmups before last Saturday’s...
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: A return to the Big 12 Championship? Texas fans think so
Ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Longhorns fans feel confident in Texas’ ability to reach the conference championship. 72% of voters said they think the Horns will return to Jerry World, the site of the Big 12 Championship, for the first time since their only appearance in 2018.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Oklahoma State AD: Bedlam rivalry ‘can’t happen’ due to scheduling
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ Bedlam rivalry is done, for now, once the Sooners make the move to the SEC alongside the Texas Longhorns. That’ll presumably happen as early as 2024, though it could also happen as late as 2025. It’s a matter of scheduling,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas and Georgia
A recruitment that seemingly favored the Texas Longhorns down the stretch and throughout the recent months came to an unfortunate close on Wednesday afternoon, as elite Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. In addition to the Longhorns, Hale left the Georgia Bulldogs on...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas WR commit Jonah Wilson makes sick one-handed grab
Four star Texas wide receiver commit Jonah Wilson has been off to a hot start for his senior season. The talented wide out has already tallied over 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through three games and tonight against Aldine (TX) Eisenhower he was looking to add onto that. With...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Jaylon Guilbeau made waves against UTSA
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic: Breaking down the win over UTSA
The Texas Longhorns needed a convincing win over the UTSA Roadrunners to convince everyone that what happened against the Alabama Crimson Tide was not a one-game season. Thankfully, Texas got big performances from some of its biggest stars to help put the game away. What did Texas show us that we haven’t seen in years past and what can we hope they take from it forward?
RELATED PEOPLE
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star Texas WR target Jalen Hale set to decide on Wednesday
Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has known his college destination for months now, as Hale told On3’s Chad Simmons in July, setting his commitment date for Sept. 21. Hale will announce his decision at 12:30 p.m. Central on Longview Gameday. Earlier in July, Hale narrowed his list to three...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech preview: Red Raiders look for first home win over Longhorns since 2008
The first road game of the season takes the No. 22 Texas Longhorns to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, which will have a capacity crowd of 60,454 for the the first time since the Longhorns visited in 2018. “We know Saturday,...
Burnt Orange Nation
LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense
Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Can Texas reach the Big 12 Championship?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Conference play is here and the Texas Longhorns begin with their pesky step-brother up in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas Tech’s sneaky defense, disappointing offense
Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Texas Tech so you don’t have to watch their unwatchable highlights this season!. The latest Winning is Hard podcast touches on the last few Texas Tech/Texas games before actually talking about things they researched for including the Red Raiders’ disappointing offense under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, backup quarterback Donavan Smith, and the turnovers/sack issues under center in Lubbock (8:00).
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
Comments / 0