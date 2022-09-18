The Texas Longhorns needed a convincing win over the UTSA Roadrunners to convince everyone that what happened against the Alabama Crimson Tide was not a one-game season. Thankfully, Texas got big performances from some of its biggest stars to help put the game away. What did Texas show us that we haven’t seen in years past and what can we hope they take from it forward?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO