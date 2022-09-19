ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dolphins rally behind Tua's 6 TD passes to shock Ravens

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhNoI_0i0jnipW00

Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

Tagovailoa shrugged off two first-half interceptions and threw a 7-yard laser to Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, marching 68 yards in six plays to respond to Justin Tucker's 51-yard field goal, a kick that gave Baltimore a brief 38-35 lead with 2:18 on the clock.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
News-Herald

Duke, Kansas collide in rare football game of significance

It has almost everything you can ask for in a Duke-Kansas showdown. Two teams on the rise with undefeated records. And this time, it's a football game. "They're playing with some inspiration," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said of the Jayhawks, who had 23 votes in the Top 25 poll to check in at No. 34...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins set never-seen-before NFL record in epic comeback win over Ravens

The Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Miami scored 28 4th quarter points to complete an incredible come from behind victory in Baltimore. The offense, notably the passing attack, stepped up in a major way for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle even made history in the jaw-dropping effort, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Herald

Redskins overcome difficulties

Loudon High School’s football team made life hard early but came out with the win Friday against the Signal Mountain Middle-High School Eagles. The Redskins had to come from behind after a poor first half had them trailing at the break. An improved second-half display was enough to register the first region win of the season and end a two-game losing streak. “It wasn’t pretty at times,” Jeff Harig, LHS...
LOUDON, TN
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
439
Followers
985
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy