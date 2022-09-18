Read full article on original website
WPFO
Maine warden, K-9 find missing New Hampshire woman in woods in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK (WGME) – A Maine game warden and his K-9 found a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman, who had been missing since Wednesday, in the woods in South Berwick early Thursday morning. The Maine Warden Service says South Berwick Police found an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park...
WPFO
94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash
SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
WPFO
Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
WPFO
'It's just been dragging on:' Construction timeline still unclear on Portland's Free St.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a construction project some fear will never end, as part of Portland's Free Street has remained blocked off for months as the city reconfigures Congress Square. The road was supposed to reopen to traffic in early summer, but the city says significant delays have now pushed...
WPFO
Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
WPFO
New $143 million Maine Correctional Center opens after four years of construction
WINDHAM (WGME) – Maine's newest correctional facility is now open after four years of construction. The old Maine Correctional Center was built more than 100 years ago, back in 1919. It's now been fully replaced with a brand-new correctional center. The first thing that’s noticeable about the new center...
WPFO
'Roadblocked': Dogfish Bar & Grille in Portland closing after more than 20 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dogfish Bar & Grille, a popular Portland restaurant and music venue, said it will be closing until further notice starting on Friday. The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook, citing “roadblocks” in their way. “This was not an easy decision and there have been...
WPFO
Maine natural gas company requests rate hike
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As heating fuel prices rise, one natural gas company in Maine is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Before they approve or deny, the Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing Thursday in Cumberland. Summit Natural Gas, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the Kennebec Valley,...
WPFO
Concerned customers speak out against proposed rate hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Concerned citizens spoke out Thursday night against a proposed price hike for natural gas. The Public Utilities Commission held its first of two hearings on a 200 percent increase in distribution rates requested by Summit Natural Gas. The company, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the...
WPFO
Public to weigh in on new low-level flight paths for LifeFlight helicopters
SANFORD (WGME) – Tuesday night is the public's chance to weigh in on proposed new low-level helicopter flight paths for LifeFlight of Maine helicopters. The air medical and critical care transport company says once the new routes are complete, they will allow LifeFlight to fly safely and reliably in poor weather to move more critically injured and ill patients than before.
WPFO
Sebago Lake property owner, attorneys claim 'bias' in court over alleged violations
RAYMOND (WGME)-- A dispute over shoreline work along Sebago Lake is heading to court. As CBS13 first reported, officials in Raymond say a property owner and his contractors altered hundreds of feet of shoreline without any permits and in direct violation of environmental rules. The Raymond town manager said it was "the most egregious" violation he's seen in more than four decades of local government.
WPFO
Sea Dogs to take on Somerset Patriots in game 2 of divisional championship
Portland Sea Dogs and the Somerset Patriots will meet in game 2 of the divisional championship. The game will be held Thursday in New Jersey. The Sea Dogs need a win to force a game 3 which would be played on Friday night. The Sea Dogs had a 3-0 lead...
