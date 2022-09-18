RAYMOND (WGME)-- A dispute over shoreline work along Sebago Lake is heading to court. As CBS13 first reported, officials in Raymond say a property owner and his contractors altered hundreds of feet of shoreline without any permits and in direct violation of environmental rules. The Raymond town manager said it was "the most egregious" violation he's seen in more than four decades of local government.

