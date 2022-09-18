ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogunquit, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash

SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
SACO, ME
WPFO

Police on scene of fatal crash on Main Street in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says it is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street. Police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of 100 Main Street. Officers say a white Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound when it left the road and...
SACO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
York, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Ogunquit, ME
City
York, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Maine natural gas company requests rate hike

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As heating fuel prices rise, one natural gas company in Maine is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Before they approve or deny, the Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing Thursday in Cumberland. Summit Natural Gas, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the Kennebec Valley,...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Missing Dog#Hunting Dog#Whiskey#Mile Marker#Pets#Cbs
WPFO

Concerned customers speak out against proposed rate hike for natural gas

CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Concerned citizens spoke out Thursday night against a proposed price hike for natural gas. The Public Utilities Commission held its first of two hearings on a 200 percent increase in distribution rates requested by Summit Natural Gas. The company, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WPFO

Public to weigh in on new low-level flight paths for LifeFlight helicopters

SANFORD (WGME) – Tuesday night is the public's chance to weigh in on proposed new low-level helicopter flight paths for LifeFlight of Maine helicopters. The air medical and critical care transport company says once the new routes are complete, they will allow LifeFlight to fly safely and reliably in poor weather to move more critically injured and ill patients than before.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Sebago Lake property owner, attorneys claim 'bias' in court over alleged violations

RAYMOND (WGME)-- A dispute over shoreline work along Sebago Lake is heading to court. As CBS13 first reported, officials in Raymond say a property owner and his contractors altered hundreds of feet of shoreline without any permits and in direct violation of environmental rules. The Raymond town manager said it was "the most egregious" violation he's seen in more than four decades of local government.
RAYMOND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy