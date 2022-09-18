Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
More than 50,000 fentanyl pills and a weapon are seized during arrest in Fontana
More than 50,000 fentanyl pills and a weapon were seized during an incident in Fontana on Sept. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The seizure came about as part of the Narcotics Unit's ongoing investigation into the sales of illegal drugs, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. The...
orangecountytribune.com
15 “ghost guns” are seized
Huntington Beach police have arrested a man suspected of trafficking in “ghost guns” and seized 15 of the “untraceable” weapons. According to the HBPD, detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau have been conducting an inquiry into the action of a man who they believe was actively involved in the sale of such firearms.
newsantaana.com
Anaheim dog-beating suspect turns himself into the police and is facing felony charges
Dog-beating suspect Albert Abad Jr. has turned himself in to Anaheim PD. Detectives are following up on the location of the dog seen in the video above. The dog has yet to be recovered. Anaheim Police detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for a 33-year-old Anaheim resident in connection...
crimevoice.com
Convicted Felon from Ontario Arrested After Getting Knocked Over by Patrol Vehicle
A convicted felon with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after a short pursuit ended in a non-fatal lethal force encounter with police. James Webster (47) of Ontario was found to be in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm.
Felon accused in hammer attack at Garden Grove bar
A 36-year-old felon was behind bars today on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life.
Police: Westminster man threw gasoline on a stranger, tried to light him on fire
A man police threw gasoline on a total stranger and tried to light him on fire was arrested Wednesday by Westminster police.Danh Thanh Nguyen, 36, of Westminster, was arrested immediately after a short pursuit ended with a collision with a small planter wall in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. He was taken into custody without further incident and was not injured, Westminster police said.Investigators say Nguyen had walked up to a man sitting in his car at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and made a derogatory comment about Hispanics before throwing a cup of gasoline on him. Nguyen had a lighter, but the man drove off before he could ignite the gasoline, police said.Nguyen drove away in a vehicle he didn't have permission to have, just before he was spotted in the area of Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue, police said.The man did not know Nguyen, according to investigators. He was not injured.Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted arson, and civil rights violations. It's unclear if he will also face any hate crime charges. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 26.
Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival
Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
orangecountytribune.com
Cocaine case is “wrapped” up
This was a particularly easy case for police to “wrap up.”. On Sunday night at 10:33 p.m. Garden Grove officers were conducting citywide enforcement of reckless driving and street racing laws when they spotted a truck doing “burnouts” on Katella Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated and...
Fontana Herald News
Orange County man charged for allegedly punching flight attendant in the head
An Orange County man is facing criminal charges for allegedly punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. The suspect, 33-year-old Alexander Tung Cuu Le from Westminster, is facing a felony charge of interference with flight crew members […]
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole an electric bicycle
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 3:30 AM, the pictured suspect entered the victim’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Suspect used garage’s door opener that he found inside vehicle to open the garage. He entered and stole a black Jetson Bolt Pro foldable electric bicycle and rode away.
Thieves Steal Cigars, Cigarettes From Westminster Arco
Two suspects who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes and boxes of cigars from an Arco convenience store in Westminster are on the loose Wednesday.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge
A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
Attorney Pleads Guilty to Setting Laguna Hills Home on Fire, DUI
An employment law attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and setting his Laguna Hills home ablaze and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but will avoid time behind bars through participation in a residential and outpatient program.
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Shoots at Police During Pursuit
West Carson, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division officers were in pursuit Monday night of a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect drove off the 110 Freeway northbound and fired shots at officers. The pursuit started at approximately 10:07 p.m. Sept. 19, and terminated when the...
foxla.com
Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
49-year-old man found dead inside Carson business was apparently stabbed, authorities say
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with apparent stab wounds inside a business in Carson, according to the authorities.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Detectives Arrest Five Suspects involved with April 2021 Murder Investigation
LONG BEACH, CA – On Aug. 31, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department began a multi-day operation leading to the arrests of three individuals in connection to Apr. 26, 2021, murder investigation of Christopher Cordova, a 27-year-old resident of the City of South Gate. Over the past several months,...
