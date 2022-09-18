ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

orangecountytribune.com

15 “ghost guns” are seized

Huntington Beach police have arrested a man suspected of trafficking in “ghost guns” and seized 15 of the “untraceable” weapons. According to the HBPD, detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau have been conducting an inquiry into the action of a man who they believe was actively involved in the sale of such firearms.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
crimevoice.com

Convicted Felon from Ontario Arrested After Getting Knocked Over by Patrol Vehicle

A convicted felon with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after a short pursuit ended in a non-fatal lethal force encounter with police. James Webster (47) of Ontario was found to be in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm.
CBS LA

Police: Westminster man threw gasoline on a stranger, tried to light him on fire

A man police threw gasoline on a total stranger and tried to light him on fire was arrested Wednesday by Westminster police.Danh Thanh Nguyen, 36, of Westminster, was arrested immediately after a short pursuit ended with a collision with a small planter wall in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. He was taken into custody without further incident and was not injured, Westminster police said.Investigators say Nguyen had walked up to a man sitting in his car at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and made a derogatory comment about Hispanics before throwing a cup of gasoline on him. Nguyen had a lighter, but the man drove off before he could ignite the gasoline, police said.Nguyen drove away in a vehicle he didn't have permission to have, just before he was spotted in the area of Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue, police said.The man did not know Nguyen, according to investigators. He was not injured.Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted arson, and civil rights violations. It's unclear if he will also face any hate crime charges. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 26.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cocaine case is “wrapped” up

This was a particularly easy case for police to “wrap up.”. On Sunday night at 10:33 p.m. Garden Grove officers were conducting citywide enforcement of reckless driving and street racing laws when they spotted a truck doing “burnouts” on Katella Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge

A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
ANAHEIM, CA

