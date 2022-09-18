Read full article on original website
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response!. John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly...
Washington School partners with VU and PU in STEM studio program
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local school corporation is now partnering with a university to enhance STEM learning for students. Thursday Washington Junior High School celebrated the opening of its Design and Innovation Studio. It’s in partnership with Vincennes University and IN-MAC. IN-MAC stands for Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center at Purdue University.
Multiple crews battled trailer fire in Blackhawk overnight
BLACKHAWK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a “fully involved” trailer fire in southern Vigo County overnight. The 911 call came in just before midnight reporting the blaze in the 12000 block of Hunter Street in Blackhawk. Authorities on scene requested additional manpower from nearby departments to help get the blaze under control.
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
