BLACKHAWK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a “fully involved” trailer fire in southern Vigo County overnight. The 911 call came in just before midnight reporting the blaze in the 12000 block of Hunter Street in Blackhawk. Authorities on scene requested additional manpower from nearby departments to help get the blaze under control.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO