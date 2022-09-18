ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner, NH

Comments / 3

WMUR.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A man involvedin a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike connector in Rochester on Saturday night has died. Police said the crash happened after Kevin Komosa's motorcycle crossed the center line and went off the road. Komosa, 41, of Whately, Massachusetts, died at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, police...
ROCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
LEBANON, NH
whdh.com

N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
BOW, NH
ems1.com

Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys

MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
MERRIMAC, MA
nbcboston.com

Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers

Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
HOOKSETT, NH
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Boston 25 News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Man dies in Strafford motorcycle crash

STRAFFORD, N.H. — A man died after crashing a motorcycle Friday in Strafford, police said. Strafford police said the man was ejected from the motorcycle. Authorities are not revealing his identity until his family is notified. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Traffic has been...
STRAFFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia resident charged in connection with bike thefts

LACONIA — The investigation into the theft of two performance bicycles has led to the arrest of a local resident. Laconia police arrested Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, and charged him with two counts of receiving stolen property and a charge of theft by deception — all felonies.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck suspected of being involved in a theft. Vermont State Police say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: 50 years of steamboats

Monday, September 26th — Tonight, steamboats were once the predominant means of transporting goods and people on rivers throughout the country in the 19th century and for 50 years a family of steamboat enthusiasts has been hosting a gathering for steamboat lovers on Lake Winnipesaukee hoping to keep the history afloat.
EXETER, NH

