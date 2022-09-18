Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A man involvedin a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike connector in Rochester on Saturday night has died. Police said the crash happened after Kevin Komosa's motorcycle crossed the center line and went off the road. Komosa, 41, of Whately, Massachusetts, died at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, police...
WMUR.com
Guardrail impales car in crash on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack; 1 seriously hurt
MERRIMACK, N.H. — One person was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack. The crash happened near Exit 12 just before 9 a.m. A portion of the highway was closed for hours after the crash. Police said a 32-year-old Manchester man suffered life-threatening...
manchesterinklink.com
Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Vandals knock over gravestones dating back to 1700s in historic Portsmouth cemetery, police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police are looking for the vandals responsible for damaging more than a dozen antique headstones. At least 14 markers dating back to the 1700s were knocked over or broken in the North Cemetery. The site is protected under the National Register of Historic Places. Among...
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police activate Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bow man
BOW, N.H. — Bow police are searching for a 24-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Kyle Frisbie was last seen leaving his home Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. in a 2015 White Chrysler 200 with license plate number 5137328, New Hampshire State Police said. Frisbie is 5 feet,...
whdh.com
N.H. State Police seek public’s help finding missing vulnerable adult
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man who’s considered to be vulnerable. Kyle Frisbie is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing from his Bow, New Hampshire home at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving home about three hours earlier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Woman claims employee randomly attacked her at gas pump
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
Thetford woman severely hurt in Randolph motorcycle crash
Vermont State Police say Mariah Mears of Thetford crashed on Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
nbcboston.com
Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers
Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
Boston 25 News
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
WMUR.com
Man dies in Strafford motorcycle crash
STRAFFORD, N.H. — A man died after crashing a motorcycle Friday in Strafford, police said. Strafford police said the man was ejected from the motorcycle. Authorities are not revealing his identity until his family is notified. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Traffic has been...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia resident charged in connection with bike thefts
LACONIA — The investigation into the theft of two performance bicycles has led to the arrest of a local resident. Laconia police arrested Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, and charged him with two counts of receiving stolen property and a charge of theft by deception — all felonies.
WCAX
Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck suspected of being involved in a theft. Vermont State Police say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: 50 years of steamboats
Monday, September 26th — Tonight, steamboats were once the predominant means of transporting goods and people on rivers throughout the country in the 19th century and for 50 years a family of steamboat enthusiasts has been hosting a gathering for steamboat lovers on Lake Winnipesaukee hoping to keep the history afloat.
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
Comments / 3