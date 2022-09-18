Read full article on original website
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response!. John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly...
Washington School partners with VU and PU in STEM studio program
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local school corporation is now partnering with a university to enhance STEM learning for students. Thursday Washington Junior High School celebrated the opening of its Design and Innovation Studio. It’s in partnership with Vincennes University and IN-MAC. IN-MAC stands for Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center at Purdue University.
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
BREAKING: Two structures on fire near Shelburn, agencies on scene
SHELBURN, Ind. – Multiple agencies are currently on the scene of two structure fires in the 7000 block of North County Road 375 East near Shelburn. The fire started in one structure, and quickly spread to a second building. The second structure is a garage, according to fire crews on the scene.
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said...
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area.
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that traveled into Daviess and Martin counties. It all started at the Coop gas station on State Road 58 in Bloomfield just before 5 p.m, according to a news...
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
