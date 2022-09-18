ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Pick-up truck overturned after 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge pick-up truck. According to Aiken County dispatch, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sand Bar Ferry Road and Bonner Lane in Beech Island. The call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, stating […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WJBF

Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence.  The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m.   An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Traffic slow on Belair Road following crash

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash on the 3600 block of Belair Road in Augusta. The call came in at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning with reports of injuries. Details are limited, but according to pictures we’ve received from the scene, traffic is moving slow. Count on […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

1 dead following tanker truck rollover accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office says it is investigating a traffic death that occurred on Peach Orchard Road Monday evening. Coroner Mark Bowen says a tanker truck hit a parked vehicle causing the truck to roll over and kill the driver. The driver has been identified...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Local
Georgia Accidents
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beech Island, SC
Aiken County, SC
Accidents
City
Martinez, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Martinez, GA
Crime & Safety
Aiken Standard

Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash

A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County. Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“S” is for Saluda County

“S” is for Saluda County (452 square miles; 2020 population 20,292). Created in 1895, Saluda County is bordered by Lexington, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick, Newberry, and Greenwood Counties. In 1929, when Lake Murray was created, the county gained one hundred miles of shoreline and found 5,120 acres of its territory underwater. The county was once part of Ninety Six District, then of Edgefield District, and finally of Edgefield County and therefore shares its early history with these entities. The soil consists of deep, well-drained loams and clays with sand along the “Ridge” section. Hills are low and easily adapted to cultivation. There is abundant rainfall. In the early twenty-first century agriculture still dominated the Saluda County economy, but cotton had been replaced by the poultry industry, cattle farms, dairy production, tree farming, and peach orchards.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Traffic Accident#Sand Bar Ferry Road
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they went off the roadway and hit a tree. The motorcyclist was pronounced […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRDW-TV

Two men arrested after domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in reference to a domestic and shooting incident. Deputies were told the subject with the gun fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. A deputy saw a white Impala leaving the...
GROVETOWN, GA
wgac.com

Belk Worker Found Dead in Store Bathroom in Columbia

A 63-year-old woman who was working as a janitor at the Belk store at Columbiana Mall in Columbia was found dead in a bathroom she had been cleaning on Monday. Authorities say an investigation has revealed Bessie Durham was last seen working at the store last Thursday. Her cleaning cart had been sitting outside the bathroom for four days before her body was found.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Savannah murder suspects could be in Augusta area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help finding two murder suspects who could be in the CSRA, since they’re from Sardis. Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, both 20, are suspects in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. They’re wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy