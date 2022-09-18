Read full article on original website
Pick-up truck overturned after 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge pick-up truck. According to Aiken County dispatch, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sand Bar Ferry Road and Bonner Lane in Beech Island. The call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, stating […]
Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence. The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
Traffic slow on Belair Road following crash
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash on the 3600 block of Belair Road in Augusta. The call came in at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning with reports of injuries. Details are limited, but according to pictures we’ve received from the scene, traffic is moving slow. Count on […]
wfxg.com
1 dead following tanker truck rollover accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office says it is investigating a traffic death that occurred on Peach Orchard Road Monday evening. Coroner Mark Bowen says a tanker truck hit a parked vehicle causing the truck to roll over and kill the driver. The driver has been identified...
Suspect sought in Hephzibah convenience store armed robbery
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say robbed a Sprint convenience store near Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.
Woman arrested for assaulting RCBOE officer at Josey H.S.
Authorities say 33-year old Christine Jennifer Torres went to T.W. Josey High School early Tuesday morning.
Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash
A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County. Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“S” is for Saluda County
“S” is for Saluda County (452 square miles; 2020 population 20,292). Created in 1895, Saluda County is bordered by Lexington, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick, Newberry, and Greenwood Counties. In 1929, when Lake Murray was created, the county gained one hundred miles of shoreline and found 5,120 acres of its territory underwater. The county was once part of Ninety Six District, then of Edgefield District, and finally of Edgefield County and therefore shares its early history with these entities. The soil consists of deep, well-drained loams and clays with sand along the “Ridge” section. Hills are low and easily adapted to cultivation. There is abundant rainfall. In the early twenty-first century agriculture still dominated the Saluda County economy, but cotton had been replaced by the poultry industry, cattle farms, dairy production, tree farming, and peach orchards.
Allendale Police Department investigating Jonathan Priester homicide, $5000 reward offered for information
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A reward is being offered in reference to the death of Jonathan Priester. According to the Allendale Police Department, Priester, A.K.A. Papa, was found behind an abandoned residence on Wilson Street in Allendale. The South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) says they were called in by APD on January 25th to investigate […]
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they went off the roadway and hit a tree. The motorcyclist was pronounced […]
Fiery crash involving electric car kills 2 near Lake Murray
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have died in a crash involving an electric car that happened early Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Salem Church Road which is in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray.
One person in very critical condition, found in back seat of car with gunshot wound in Wilkes County
WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilkes County. According to Wilkes County Emergency Services, authorities responded to a shooting that happened at the intersection of Baltimore Road and Ashley Park Drive. Authorities say that the victim was found alone in the back seat of a car. […]
WRDW-TV
Two men arrested after domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in reference to a domestic and shooting incident. Deputies were told the subject with the gun fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. A deputy saw a white Impala leaving the...
WRDW-TV
Before magic mushroom arrest, gun offense didn’t get teacher fired
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well before a Josey High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of growing magic mushrooms at his home, he was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local nightclub. The Richmond County School System knew about it and kept him employed there anyway,...
wgac.com
Belk Worker Found Dead in Store Bathroom in Columbia
A 63-year-old woman who was working as a janitor at the Belk store at Columbiana Mall in Columbia was found dead in a bathroom she had been cleaning on Monday. Authorities say an investigation has revealed Bessie Durham was last seen working at the store last Thursday. Her cleaning cart had been sitting outside the bathroom for four days before her body was found.
WRDW-TV
Savannah murder suspects could be in Augusta area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help finding two murder suspects who could be in the CSRA, since they’re from Sardis. Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, both 20, are suspects in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. They’re wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Victims speak after pool contractors sentenced to years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pool contractors at the center of a four-year-long investigation are behind bars, waiting to be transferred to a Georgia state prison. Bruce and Heather Alford were sentenced each to 15 years. Both faced 27 felony charges connected to 27 unfinished pools in Columbia County. Our...
RCSO investigating double homicide, two men found dead from gunshot wounds
UPDATE, 9:18 P.M. – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men that were at least shot one time at the apartment on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive. According to the coroner’s office, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive in Hephzibah, and Kentevios Wageman, 17, of 3400 block […]
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
