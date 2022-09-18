Read full article on original website
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 18 to 23, 2022
Libra season begins on the 22nd bringing some beauty and balance to what has been a slightly chaotic September. Happy birthday to our witty, gracious and (sometimes) perfectionist Libras like Hilary Duff, Usher and Gwen Stefani. The moon is waning this week so energy might be lower than usual. With...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Pushing You to Take the Lead
Not that there's ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology, but September's "personality" is very similar to that of Virgo, the same astrological season we're currently experiencing. Multidimensional and grounding, this month is a time to reflect on the recent energy shifts and reconnect with our mind, body, and soul. Your Sept. 11 horoscope is somewhat intertwined with last week's full moon in Pisces, given that this flood of consciousness is bringing us closer to a more spiritually evolved version of ourselves.
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back
You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 9/22/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Typically this is the time of year when you feel most out of sorts, but considering recent developments it looks like you're more on the ball!. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A client or suitor asked you to be patient while they got their house in order and – after many delays – it looks like the moment of truth has arrived.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
Your Sept. 18 Horoscope Is All About Turning Lemons Into Lemonade
Ideas are flowing and plans are in motion, but nothing is set in stone. The same energy is radiating from your Sept. 18 horoscope as it marks the beginning of a brand-new astrological season. But with six planets currently retrograde (!!) — Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, Uranus, and Neptune — there's a major lack of stability and grounding. An array of things could be derailing you from your path, so try to keep your eyes on the prize.
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022
This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
MindBodyGreen
Are Virgo & Scorpio Compatible? We Asked Astrologers To Weigh In
If you've ever looked up your crush's astrological sign, you're likely privy to the idea that the stars can influence compatibility. Some signs certainly are thought to get along better than others, and in the case of a Virgo-Scorpio matchup, here's what you'll want to know, according to astrologers. In...
And that big love step you’ve hesitated over for a while can be made by tonight.
Venus rules your family chart with kindness and forgiveness, and you can do the same. Lucky numbers link back to a “B” anniversary. Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions. ♋ CANCER. June 22 to July 22. As the moon and Pluto...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
ohmymag.co.uk
The dark side of a Virgo
Virgo is the sixth zodiac sign of astrology and is often considered to be the purest zodiac sign (because of its symbol—the virgin). However, they too have a dark side, like every other human on the planet. These perfectionists of the zodiac signs often overdo and overthink at times and has exceptionally high standards for themselves, confirms Your Tango. Despite being easily irritated and frustrated, these are the four most toxic traits of a Virgo:
