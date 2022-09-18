Read full article on original website
KYTV
Deputies arrest man for carjacking incident in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested a Lake of the Ozarks man wanted for days for a carjacking incident. Stephen G Wachholtz, 43, of Eugene, Mo., is jailed in Pulaski County. He does not face charges for the incident. Investigators say Wachholtz asked the victim for a ride to Dixon....
krcgtv.com
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
Jefferson City man charged with multi-million-dollar COVID-19 fraud will remain in custody
A judge ruled Tuesday that a Jefferson City businessman charged with defrauding the government for millions in COVID-19 relief funds will stay in federal custody. The post Jefferson City man charged with multi-million-dollar COVID-19 fraud will remain in custody appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Judge sentences ex-convict to prison for the death of Webster County business owner
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Laclede County, Mo. man to 30 years in prison for the death of a business owner in November 2020. Shane Patrick Norman, Eldridge, Mo., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County. Norman worked...
Illinois man accused of kidnapping attempt at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man was behind bars in Miller County on Monday after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman near the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Illinois man accused of kidnapping attempt at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police have taken a man into custody after they believe alcohol was a factor in a car crash which happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of N. Providence Rd. According to CPD, the driver was traveling northbound along N. Providence Rd. and a woman was driving The post Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault
The Highway Patrol is updating details about a fatal crash in Camden County last week. Officials say they now believe the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for the crash that killed 32-year-old Urbana resident Tiffany Dust and her four-year-old daughter. In the original report, the Patrol noted...
lakeexpo.com
Christopher "Chris" Carl Groose (November 13, 1960 - September 19, 2022)
Christopher “Chris” Carl Groose 61 of Eugene, Missouri passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 due to an accident on his farm in Eugene, Missouri. He was born November 13, 1960 in Jefferson City, Missouri the son of Walter Carl and Betty Jo (Kempker) Groose. On June 26, 1982 in Mary’s Home, Missouri he was united in marriage to Debra “Debbie” (Currence) Groose who survives of the home.
One killed when house explodes near Vienna
A 58-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning when a house exploded near Vienna. The post One killed when house explodes near Vienna appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
lakeexpo.com
CWD Drop-Off Sites Available For Deer Hunters In Camden County
To make it easier for deer hunters to help monitor Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has deployed deer head drop-off sites in two counties in the Central region. Each site has a freezer that will preserve the samples, which will be picked up later by MDC staff for CWD testing. To submit a deer head for testing, hunters will be required to cut off the head in advance, so it can be left in the freezer.
One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site
A dump truck overturned at a job site in west Columbia on Thursday, trapping the driver inside until rescuers arrived at the scene. The post One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home
ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired called that happened early Sunday morning on the 2800 block of Highland Drive. ABC 17 crews arrived on scene around 4:15 a.m and saw multiple officers searching the outside of a home. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting which included property damage The post Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 39 year old Versailles man received moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned and then slid into a tree in Morgan County on Sunday morning. The 7 AM accident happened on Highway 5 south of Route P according to the State Highway Patrol which says Thomas Drury ran off the side of the roadway and apparently overcorrected, causing the accident.
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
William L. Hedgpeth Jr. (February 27, 1928 - September 19, 2022)
Obituary of William L. Hedgpeth, Jr. Senior Chief Petty Officer William L. Hedgpeth, Jr., age 94, of Iberia, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. He was born in Campbell, MO on February 27, 1928, son of the late William Louis Hedgpeth Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth (Hartwell) Hedgpeth. On November 8, 1950, he was married to Barbara Nell Cargal, (now divorced). On July 8, 1981, in Chula Vista, California, he was united in marriage to Eunice V. Wilson nee Barr, who preceded him in death on June 29, 2002.
933kwto.com
Fish Kill At Bolivar Park
The City of Bolivar says a fish kill took place at the lake at Dunnegan Memorial Park. The Bolivar Public Works Department has contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation to investigate the cause of the fish kill. Liberty Utilities is feeding fresh water into the lake to restore the water...
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]
The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a...
