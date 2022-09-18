ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County police looking for help finding missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fU0cL_0i0jmvx600

Clayton County police are looking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

Police say Liliana Romero left her home on Friday and hasn’t returned since.

Clayton County Police officers responded to the 3000 block of Grant Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294, about a missing person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Romero has brown hair and brown eyes, police say. She is 5 foot 3 and weighs 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to police.

Romero was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, police say.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Liliana Romero, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old boy who vanished

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Arthur Hayes was reported missing Wednesday at 7 p.m. after leaving his home without permission and not returning. Arthur is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog. K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Dalton Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday. Deputies say K-9 Marc was...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Ellenwood, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Ellenwood, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days. Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Investigators believe Espinoza...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WXIA 11 Alive

Death of 13-year-old DeKalb County boy ruled a homicide, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
188K+
Followers
129K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy