Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | Malachi Singleton gets an injury that puts him on the sideline

The Razorbacks are just three games into the current season, but the 2023 Arkansas football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday. Head coach Sam Pittman will open and close his fourth season at home, albeit in different locations. Arkansas hosts FCS Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and then welcomes permanent SEC East rival Missouri to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville the weekend of Thanksgiving.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO