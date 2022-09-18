Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | Malachi Singleton gets an injury that puts him on the sideline
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- Our Arkansas Razorback football insider talks about the recruiting class of 2024, a 2-way lineman that will be making his way down to the hill when the Crimson Tide come to town, a big time Arkansas committed quarterback gets a significant injury, and Otis also talks about a 2023 offensive lineman. All of that and more in this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
