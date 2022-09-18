Amazon’s cargo airline’s slow growth is showing how the eCommerce company is adjusting to the sluggish demand, Bloomberg wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). The Amazon Air freighters had on average 194 flights a day during a week in September, which was a 3.8% boost from March – the smallest increase in the institute’s periodic snapshots since May 2020 when they started recording them. The data is compiled by DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development.

