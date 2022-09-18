Read full article on original website
Suuchi, Bankamoda Team on Supplier Financing in LatAm
Supply chain company Suuchi GRID has partnered with alternative bank Bankamoda in order to provide supplier finances to Suuchi GRID’s vendors and suppliers in Latin America, the companies announced Tuesday (Sept. 20). According to the release, GRID is the “modern standard” for supply chain operations built for apparel, cosmetics,...
Amazon Air Flights Up 3.8% Since March; Slowest Growth Since May ’20
Amazon’s cargo airline’s slow growth is showing how the eCommerce company is adjusting to the sluggish demand, Bloomberg wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). The Amazon Air freighters had on average 194 flights a day during a week in September, which was a 3.8% boost from March – the smallest increase in the institute’s periodic snapshots since May 2020 when they started recording them. The data is compiled by DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development.
Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options
Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
Square Lets Sellers in Canada Offer BNPL Through Afterpay
Square has launched its first integration with Afterpay in Canada, offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality to sellers using Square’s eCommerce products. “The integration will enable Square sellers in Canada to offer Afterpay’s BNPL experience to their customers, helping them attract new shoppers and drive incremental revenue,” Square said in a news release Thursday (Sept. 22).
Boost, Robobai Partner to Accelerate Payments Optimization
B2B payment processing company Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with automated intelligence software provider Robobai to help enterprise businesses accelerate payments optimization and to provide those across the supply chain with streamlined disbursement processes. With the partnership, Boost’s straight-through B2B payments processing solution will be provided to customers of Robobai,...
B2B Supply Chain Platform actyv.ai Adds BNPL, Insurance Options
Global B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has added an embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option and insurance to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, saying this will help make business transactions faster and easier. By linking enterprises, their business partners and financial institutions (FIs), all parts of business...
Today in the Connected Economy: DoorDash Delves Deeper Into Groceries
Today in the connected economy, DoorDash continues a string of partnerships with retailers outside the restaurant sphere by teaming up with Sprouts Farmers Market. Also, Lowe’s introduces its virtual store concept, and Spotify makes its bibliophile customers happy by adding audiobooks to its offerings. DoorDash is continuing its expansion...
Fortis, Visual Matrix Partner to Give Hotels More Payment Choices
Payment and commerce technology company Fortis and hotel tech provider Visual Matrix have partnered to enable hotel operators to offer their guests more payment choices. With the partnership, Fortis’ commerce platform will be integrated with Visual Matrix’s hotel operating system, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) press release.
Affirm to Extend BNPL Option to Amazon Customers in Canada
Payment network Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, which is currently available to Amazon customers in the United States, will soon be offered to the retailer’s customers in Canada as well. Within the next month, eligible customers on Amazon.ca will be offered BNPL in both English and...
Zenchef Secures $50M Equity Investment to Fuel Growth
The French restaurant tech firm Zenchef Tuesday (Sept. 20) announced in a press release that it had secured an investment of over €50 million from PSG Equity. Founded in 2011, Zenchef provides software solutions for restaurants that aim to enhance the customer experience and front-of-house operations. The company said that in 10 years it had managed nearly 50 million reservations for more than 7,000 restaurants.
CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments
Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
Taulia Collabs With Standard Chartered to Foster Working Capital Finance
Working capital manager Taulia and international banker Standard Chartered are collaborating to advance working capital finance solutions and will initially target supply chain finance and dynamic discounting. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the reach of their working capital finance solutions across both existing and new...
EMEA Daily: The Independent Taps Bolt for eCommerce Payments; Noble Raises $18M to Expand, Open US Office
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Independent partners with Bolt for editorial eCommerce payments, and Israeli FinTech Noble announces an $18 million funding round and planned U.S. office. Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has...
Dubai-Based IT Distributor Mindware Launches B2B Site for UAE
Dubai-based Mindware, a distributor of information technology (IT) products in the Middle East and Africa, has launched a B2B eCommerce website in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and said it will soon do so in other regional markets. With the launch of the Mindware Store in the UAE, the company...
GM Sectec, Visa Help LatAm, Caribbean Boost Cybersecurity
Global cybersecurity firm GM Sectec and global payments company Visa are working together to step up fraud prevention and cybersecurity best practices in the Latin American and the Caribbean region. As a further extension of the existing alliance between GM Sectec and Visa, in partnership with Visa’s Cybersource solution, the...
Retailers Sharpen in-House Ads as Brand Service That Also Brings Fresh Revenue
In some ways, a new ad platform launched today (Sept. 22) by alcohol eCommerce site Drizly is the retail industry equivalent of a dating service. Like many of its peers and rivals, the Drizly Ads suite of products is using sales data and analytics to introduce brands to customers in hopes that they hit it off and form a long-term relationship.
Mollie Brings Payments to Jumper.ai Conversational Commerce
Payments firm Mollie will be the European payment provider for the end-to-end conversational commerce solution Jumper.ai, which was acquired by global cloud communications firm Vonage last October. “Vonage’s Conversational Commerce solution, Jumper.ai, enables businesses to meet new and existing customer needs now and well into the future, with embedded commerce...
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Helps UnitedHealthcare Members Stay Fit
Today in the connected economy, UnitedHealthcare extends its collaboration with the fitness platform Peloton as more consumers look for ways to mix digital and in-person health. Also, Target and TD Bank decide to continue their collaboration on the Target Red Card until 2030, and Japan’s Rakuten turns to Goldman Sachs...
Open Finance Platform MX Adds Connectivity, Insights, Mobile Banking
Open finance platform MX has announced product updates that bolster the platform’s ability to deliver financial data to financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs and help them improve their customer experiences, pace of innovation and collaboration with others in the industry. The product updates involve connectivity, insights, budgeting and mobile...
Holograms Offer Affordable ESG Alternative to Pricey Business Travel
With a business class plane ticket from the U.S. to Europe averaging $11,000 and many companies reassessing business travel after two years of doing without, it’s the ideal time for Star Trek-like teleportation. That’s still centuries off (maybe), but holo-portation is here now. In mid-September, startup Proto was...
