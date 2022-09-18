Local museum hosts historic football presentation

FRANKLIN, Kan. – The Miners Hall Museum today presented its new program “A Winning Team”.

Presenters Tony Fornelli and Gene Wayenberg shared stories about the Turkey Day Football games between Arma and Frontenac that were held from 1923 to 1958.

The museum encourages alumni and family to stop by and learn about the area’s rich sporting history.

