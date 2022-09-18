Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud
At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said. Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.
Woman wrecks ex’s car after seeing pictures of him with new girlfriend
Woman wrecks ex’s car after seeing pictures of him with new girlfriend
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Miami-Dade homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and North Miami Avenue. Police have identified the man as 18-year-old Jude Merisier. Officials haven’t said what led up to...
South Florida man faces judge after being accused of abusing bird
A man appeared before a South Florida judge on Tuesday after he was accused of abusing a bird on Florida's threatened species list.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted
A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
cw34.com
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's Ring camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys cops say a thief used a personal watercraft to commit a crime
Call it the perfect Florida Keys crime. A suspect on a personal watercraft stealing fishing equipment from a docked boat. Police say that’s what happened and arrested a Coral Gables man. He’s accused of using a waterbike to steal from a vessel. Frank Alexander Pena, 22, was released...
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines
A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High
MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. No additional information was immediately available. The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.
iheart.com
Driver caught with dozens of fake licenses and social security cards
Margate, FL - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after finding dozens of fake licenses and social security cards during a traffic stop in South Florida on Saturday. Junior Augustin Jeudy was arrested following a traffic stop on the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark.
Click10.com
Broward mother pleads for help to find son’s killer, announces lawsuit against store
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a man shot and killed at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store in March shared a plea for help finding the suspect and announced a lawsuit against the store where the murder took place. Fort Lauderdale resident Steven Black, 34, was gunned down...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
Click10.com
Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise
SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
Click10.com
Parkland shooter’s brother says he pulled out of testifying due to ‘harassment,’ plans to sue county
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The brother of the Parkland school shooter pulled out of voluntarily testifying in his brother’s defense in his ongoing death penalty trial owing to “years of harassment” by Broward County and intends to sue the county, he said in a social media post.
Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the motion, saying only it was legally insufficient. Scherer last week chewed out lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill and her team outside the jury’s presence, accusing them of being “unprofessional” when they unexpectedly rested their case after only about 25...
Miami New Times
Broward Sheriff's Office Wants $200,000 From Forfeiture Fund to Buy More Rifles
South Florida police departments are evidently eager to stock up on high-powered firearms before year's end. In early September, New Times reported the Miami Police Department was seeking $37,000 to buy five guns to replace its aging sniper rifle arsenal. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is now requesting $200,000 from...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
