Fort Lauderdale, FL

NBC Miami

Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud

At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said. Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Miami-Dade homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and North Miami Avenue. Police have identified the man as 18-year-old Jude Merisier. Officials haven’t said what led up to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted

A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Ynw Melly
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines

A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High

MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. No additional information was immediately available. The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested

A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
SUNRISE, FL
The Associated Press

Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the motion, saying only it was legally insufficient. Scherer last week chewed out lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill and her team outside the jury’s presence, accusing them of being “unprofessional” when they unexpectedly rested their case after only about 25...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

