Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
HipHopDX.com
LL COOL J Scolds Akademiks For Calling Hip Hop Pioneers 'Dusty'
LL COOL J has slammed Akademiks for making disparaging remarks about Hip Hop pioneers. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer made a rare appearance on Instagram Live on Wednesday night (September 21), where he lectured the controversial media personality after he branded old rappers “dusty.”. “It came to...
HipHopDX.com
Joey Bada$$ Planned To Do Album ‘Similar’ To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale’ Before ‘2000’
Joey Bada$$ wanted to make an album in the same vein as Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers before coming up with the idea for his latest project, 2000. The Pro Era leader sat down for a conversation with The Ringer when he revealed that he had plans for an album that would be focused on therapy and told through a different perspective that would keep his fans engaged.
HipHopDX.com
Diamond D Revisits 'Stunts, Blunts & Hip Hop' On Classic LP's 30th Anniversary
EXCLUSIVE – Diamond D‘s career is just as bright as his name would suggest. As one of Hip Hop’s most decorated producers, he’s worked with everyone from Brand Nubian, KRS-One and Big L to The Fugees, Busta Rhymes and the late Sean Price. But as successful as he is a producer, Joseph Kirkland is just as lethal behind the mic.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Blames Festival No-Show On His Body ‘Shutting Down’ - But Party Video Suggests Otherwise
Lil Baby cited his body “completely shutting down” as the reason for canceling his headlining set at Vancouver’s BreakOut Festival over the weekend, but he was spotted partying in a club less than 24 hours earlier. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Stories to address the...
HipHopDX.com
Future Sells His Publishing Catalog In Eight-Figure Deal With Influence Media Partner
Future has sold a huge chunk of his publishing catalog from between 2004 and 2020, and is walking away with a massive eight-figure payday. Of the 612 songs in the deal, Future is said to have sold the rights to “Life Is Good” and “Jumpman” with Drake, “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar, “Selfish” with Rihanna, “Low Life” with The Weeknd and “Mask Off.”
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Explains How Big L Damaged His Relationship With Ma$e: ‘That Shit Was Foul’
Fat Joe has recalled how Big L hurt his relationship with Ma$e one night at the legendary New York City venue, The Tunnel. The Bronx rapper recently guested on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast alongside Angie Martinez. While reflecting on their memories of The Tunnel, which shuttered in 2001, Joe recalled the fateful encounter with the late D.I.T.C. MC and Bad Boy hitmaker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Recalls Mike Tyson Once Offering Remy Ma A Mercedes-Benz To Sleep With Him
Fat Joe has recalled the time Mike Tyson once offered his fellow Terror Squadian Remy Ma a car in exchange for spending the night with him. The revelation came during a recent sit-down between Joe, Angie Martinez and Tyson himself for a recent episode of the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast.
HipHopDX.com
JID 'The Forever Story' Is Technically Sound But Fails To Break From The Mold
Dreamville at the time of its inception served more as a creative outlet and home for the music of its boss J. Cole than as a proper label imprint. Before its joint venture deal with Interscope Records, Dreamville already had Omen on its roster, but it was Bas’ signing in 2014 that hinted at Cole’s vision to build a true collective. In the following two years, the Friday Night Lights rapper recruited Cozz and DMV singer Ari Lennox to the team, both of whom contributed to the Revenge of the Dreamers mixtapes. The growth was present, but by the end of 2016 it had become clear that in order to compete with the other rapper-helmed labels, Dreamville would have to amass more star power.
HipHopDX.com
Ari Lennox Details Struggles Of Dating Rappers: ‘It’s The Worst’
Ari Lennox has said she’s not trying to deal with the dishonesty that comes along with dating aspiring rappers looking to get on. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, the Dreamville singer discussed an array of topics, such as the horrifying experiences she had dating struggling rappers. According to Ari, she’s careful when dating and asks questions.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Revisits Homophobia Controversy He Thinks Led To Canceled Reality TV Show
Boosie Badazz has revisited the homophobia-related controversy that he believes led to his canceled reality television series. During one of his latest interview with VladTV, the outspoken rapper again pointed to his tirade against Lil Nas X and his sexuality as the sole reason the show didn’t move forward with production. So instead, he’s decided to focus on a movie career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Future Takes Cue From JAY-Z & Kanye West In ‘I’m Dat N-gga’ Video
Future takes a page out of JAY-Z and Kanye West’s book in his new video for “I’m Dat N-gga.”. Channeling Jay and Ye’s 2011 Watch The Throne hit “N-ggas In Paris,” the Freebandz boss hits up the French capital in the Leff-directed visual, which debuted on Tuesday (September 20).
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Is Writing A Memoir, Says It Will Explain His ‘Troubled Boy’ Beginnings
Kid Cudi has begun the process of penning his life story in an upcoming memoir. In a tweet to his 2.7 million followers on Tuesday (September 20), the Cleveland, Ohio native revealed he’s started writing the first chapter of his biography, which he said will explain his “troubled boy” beginnings.
HipHopDX.com
DDG Enlists Gunna, Polo G, NLE Choppa & More For 'It’s Not Me It’s You' Album
DDG is set to make his return to the music scene later this month when he drops his brand new album, It’s Not Me It’s You. The 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star took to his Instagram on Tuesday (September 20) to announce the new project while also dropping the official tracklist. The post shows DDG smoking a joint while the names of the songs appear next to him.
HipHopDX.com
YG Recruits Nas, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch & More For 'I Got Issues' Tracklist
YG‘s I Got Issues tracklist has surfaced ahead of the album’s scheduled release on September 30. According to Apple Music, the 14-song project boasts guest features from Nas, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Post Malone, H.E.R., Mozzy, D3szn, Duki and Cuco. Set to be released on Def...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Hated Ghostwriting For Diddy: ‘It Was Taking Away Too Much Of Me’
Jadakiss has opened up about ghostwriting for Diddy during his time signed to Bad Boy Records in the ’90s. Looking back, the Yonkers legend admitted he didn’t enjoy his time writing for Puff as he found it difficult trying to emulate the mogul’s lavish lifestyle which he said was so far from his own at the time.
HipHopDX.com
Pusha T Reveals He’s Working On 'Really Special' New Album
Pusha T has revealed that he’s already hard at work on the follow-up to his acclaimed fourth album It’s Almost Dry. The Virginia rapper made the revelation in a video response to Spotify, after the streaming platform had asked King Push: “What’s next?”. “I’m working on...
HipHopDX.com
Bizarre Reveals Another Prominent Detroit Rapper Was In D12 'For A Minute'
Bizarre has revealed another prominent Detroit rapper was once a member of the Shady Records rap group D12. During a recent interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the Detroit rapper looked back on the group’s early days and how his life drastically changed once he joined the label. Bizarre...
HipHopDX.com
Doja Cat Trolls Fans With Puzzling New Album Updates
Doja Cat‘s last album, Planet Her, arrived over a year ago, and fans are clamoring to know which direction the multi-faceted artist plans to go next. On Tuesday night (September 20), Doja fired off a series of tweets that might excite fans but also frustrate them as she continued to troll them regarding her next album.
Comments / 0