Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured

VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.

Demoss was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was severely injured, according to the Highway Patrol. He was transported by air to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.