Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search
The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search. On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates. Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in...
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that would bring in more than $300 million over 15 years and said that alcohol would be sold at men’s and women’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena starting this season. The athletic department must get approval from the university Board of Regents, who are expected to approve the plans. The next board meeting is Sept. 30. Nebraska is scheduled to open a $160 million football facility next year, and the Big Ten’s billion-dollar-a-year media rights deal announced this summer will bring unprecedented windfalls to league members.
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Understandably, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a tough time selling out Memorial Stadium. According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for next weekend's home game against Indiana on October 1. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball’s Setting Dilemma
Who will set for Nebraska this season? At the moment there is no dilemma because of the Nicklin Hames injury, but the decision point for establishing the permanent starting setter (or setters) for a championship run is coming, and coming fast (whenever Hames is healthy), and I find myself holding my breath each time the starting line up is announced.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (9/22): Maryville, Nebraska City, Auburn grab wins
(KMAland) -- Maryville, Nebraska City and Auburn all won in KMAland softball action on Thursday. Ella Schulte tripled twice, drove in two and scored three times, and Emma Aley blasted a grand slam home run for Maryville in the rout. Miquela Giesken pitched in a hit, two RBI and a run for the Spoofhounds.
klkntv.com
Two former Huskers earn spots on US national volleyball team
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker volleyball players continue to be a mainstay on the U.S. national team. Rosters for the upcoming Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball Championship were announced Thursday. Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are among the 14 players on the U.S. team. Both Robinson...
Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska
Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts weighs in on reports and rumors surrounding Nebraska's coaching vacancy
Trev Alberts is heading into a crucial head coaching search for Nebraska. After firing Scott Frost following an abysmal start to the 2022 season, the coaching carousel and rumor mill surrounding the Huskers has already been fired up. Some of those reports and rumors have included Urban Meyer, Kansas head...
kmaland.com
Nebraska wrestling releases 2022-23 schedule
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska wrestling team has announced their 2022-23 schedule. Nine of the top-25 finishers from last season’s NCAA Championships are on the Nebraska schedule this year. It starts on Friday, November 4th at home against North Dakota State. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Joseph opens up on Chinander firing & what he thinks makes a strong defense
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph tilted his head and held back a smile at his news conference Tuesday when asked what kind of defense he would like to see under new coordinator Bill Busch. “A defense that stops the run and stops the pass and...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
thecomeback.com
Three favorites emerge for Nebraska coaching job
While the Nebraska faithful might have been chanting for Urban Meyer to be their savior this weekend, it looks like the actual search for the head coach to replace Scott Frost is moving in a different direction. As soon as Nebraska fired Scott Frost, speculation about who would replace him...
kmaland.com
Margaret Johannsen, 90, Avoca, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 23, 2022.
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday
Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth goes for third straight win with trip to Beatrice
(Plattmsouth) -- Plattsmouth football nabbed their second straight win last Friday night, using the tried-and-true run game, defense and special teams formula many Blue Devils teams of the past have employed. Coach Curtis Larsen’s team found their way to a 13-10 win over Mount Michael Benedictine, getting a field goal...
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
