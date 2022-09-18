ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

thelocalne.ws

Animals

Taking Care Of Fish Can Be Easy: Here’s How To Do It. Not that kind of crabs. Get your mind out of the gutter. Ipswich will be asked for $10,000 tonight to help get rid of an unwanted seashore visitor.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

New Ipswich art department builds upon foundation of the past

IPSWICH — The IHS visual arts program is starting afresh with three new teachers who are prepared to make a lasting impact on their students. In the middle school, Brianna Farina-Stewart takes up the role that long-time art teacher Virginia Eaton left when she retired. Eaton taught not only art but creativity, thought processes, and a love for learning throughout her 24 years at IMS.
IPSWICH, MA
102.9 WBLM

The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
PORTLAND, ME
WSBS

Two of the Best Haunted Historic Houses in New England Are in Massachusetts

It very much is officially that time of year for Halloween as we are entering the Fall season on Thursday (September 22nd). As the calendar and weather changes, so does the atmosphere as we await the October holiday to create the spooky atmosphere that comes along with it. And while there are certainly plenty of spooky stories throughout Massachusetts and its long history, it happens to be home to two of the best haunted historic houses in all of New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

Costas “Charlie” Tsoutsouras obituary

Costas Tsoutsouras, 87, of Ipswich passed away peacefully on September 21 of cancer. At 12 years old, Costas — known as Charlie — lost his father and took over the family cobbler shop, Central Shoe Repair, where he fixed shoes, sold clogs, and made custom sandals and belts for the next 60 years.
IPSWICH, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
belmontonian.com

‘Belmont’s’ Conley’s Pub & Grille Sold To A Familiar Face

A familiar face returns as the new owner of Belmont’s favorite bar not in Belmont, Conley’s Pub & Grille. Last week, owner Stephen Conley – who opened the bar/restaurant in 2001 – sold the location to JKT Watertown Partners LLC which leased the property to pub entrepreneur Jim O’Rourke. Renovations are reportedly taking place this week “with the possibility of it reopening the following wleek with the same name, concept, and staff,” according to Boston Restaurant Talk.
BELMONT, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'

MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Lightning strikes Wilmington garage

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston

Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury

"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
BOSTON, MA
westfordcat.org

Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
WESTFORD, MA
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Mixed week for girls’ hockey

IPSWICH — Despite an up-and-down week, the girls’ varsity hockey team is showing more wins than losses so far this year. The team took on North Reading in an away game on Monday, winning that bout 3-0. Goals were scored by Halle Greenleaf (unassisted), Ashton Flather (with an assist from Casey Davis), and Natalie Whitten (unassisted).
IPSWICH, MA
FUN 107

New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines

The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
NASHUA, NH

