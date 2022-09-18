HAMDEN — Local police say a man has been arrested for committing two hit-and-runs on the same day in June. Richard Atterberry, 26, of Hamden, on Thursday was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey traffic signals, failure to drive in proper lane, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper use of a license plate and failure to renew registration for his alleged role in the crashes. Atterberry was arraigned at state Superior Court in Meriden and held on a $50,000 bond.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO