Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man struck pedestrian holding child while fleeing another crash
HAMDEN — Local police say a man has been arrested for committing two hit-and-runs on the same day in June. Richard Atterberry, 26, of Hamden, on Thursday was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey traffic signals, failure to drive in proper lane, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper use of a license plate and failure to renew registration for his alleged role in the crashes. Atterberry was arraigned at state Superior Court in Meriden and held on a $50,000 bond.
Eyewitness News
New London man arrested on drug, handgun charges
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug and handgun charges. Police arrested Bobby Porter 34-years-old, of New London, CT after executing a search and seizure warrant at 49 Rogers Street. Police searched the property and seized 220 grams of crack cocaine,...
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times on Thursday afternoon
HARTFORD — Local police say a man was listed in stable condition after being shot on Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to 90 Sisson Ave. around 4:23 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired, according to police. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of gunfire at the location, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford man third charged in hit and run
Police responded to Alma Street July 12, around 4 AM. They discovered a man struck by a vehicle. Police said he was attempting to stop suspects burglarizing his vehicle. He’s fighting for his life.
Register Citizen
New Haven police probe Lilac Street shooting
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report that a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department. The shooting occurred on Lilac Street, he said. The person's condition...
Register Citizen
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Found With Loaded Revolver, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana During Hartford Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded revolver, more than a kilogram of marijuana, and illegal mushrooms during a traffic stop in Connecticut. The incident happened on I-84 westbound in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers saw...
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
Police: 25-year-old Plainfield man kidnapped woman, assaulted her over 3 days
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, police announced Thursday. According to police, officers heard on Aug. 25 that Matteo Ortiz had kidnapped the woman after the victim escaped and flagged down a caller. She was found hiding in a wooded area. […]
Eyewitness News
Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly
Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: Teen sent threatening message to Waterbury student that locked down school
WATERBURY — Police say a 17-year-old has been charged with sending a threatening message to a student at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School, prompting the school to shelter-in-place Thursday morning. Police did not identify the boy, but confirmed the was not a student at the school. He was charged...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Girlfriend in Plainfield: Police
A Plainfield man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend in August, resulting in serious injuries, police said. Officials said 25-year-old Matteo Ortiz was arrested on a warrant Thursday while appearing in court. On Aug. 25, police received a report that a woman had been kidnapped...
18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
Register Citizen
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
Register Citizen
Killingly head-on crash kills woman, 78, state police say
KILLINGLY — A 22-year-old driver crossed the center lines Wednesday and struck an oncoming SUV head-on, killing the passenger in the other car, state police said. Bonilyn Smith, 78, of the Danielson section of Killingly, was identified by state police as the passenger in the SUV who died. The...
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Register Citizen
Fairfield police: 'Ghost gun,' drugs found during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD — Local police say a man was found in possession of ecstasy and an illegal firearm on Wednesday. Edgar Sanchez III, 20, of Bridgeport, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, sale of narcotics and several motor vehicle offenses, according to police.
Comments / 4