Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Saturn Terrace residents creating neighborhood watch after recent crime

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of the Saturn Terrace neighborhood are creating a neighborhood watch. Members of the neighborhood met tonight to discuss plans to implement the watch. The major concern among residents is safety, especially after recent crime. “We’ve seen a homicide, we’ve seen an officer involved shooting and...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?

Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

United to open new Market Street in late 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today they are opening a new United Market Street in late 2023. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at West Hollywood Road and Coulter Street South, which is where the new store, Store 688, will be located. “We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness is this Saturday. The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition. The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. at the Thompson...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

100 Club Responds To Fairground Shooting Victims

Amarillo’s 100 Club put on a quick response to the Monday night Tri-State Fair shooting. Director Suzanne Talley received calls until 3:00 a.m., Tuesday morning letting her know of the shooting incident. 100 Club Board members were able to respond later Tuesday morning, giving the injured off-duty sheriff’s deputy...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking a cool front and northern storms

Hello everyone! This afternoon is turning out to be another hot day with highs back in the upper 80’s north to the low to mid 90’s elsewhere.  Amarillo should top out around 93.  Also, as a weak cold front sags south, a few showers and thunderstorms could develop north of the boundary.  Southwest Kansas, the […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
KFDA

Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening. According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stream Randall vs West Plains volleyball here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host an audio livestream of the Randall vs West Plains volleyball game Tuesday evening. You can listen to the game live starting at 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo DPS Crime Lab seeing rise of cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Department of Public Safety’s Crime Lab opened its doors today for National Forensic Science Week, showing how the lab handles the increasing number of cases it receives. “We consistently see an increase in the amount of work that we received from the law...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo

It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...

