Amarillo police respond to rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported on Thursday afternoon that officers responded to a rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale. APD detailed that the eastbound traffic lanes of I-40 at Avondale are being affected due to the crash. APD is asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.
Saturn Terrace residents creating neighborhood watch after recent crime
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of the Saturn Terrace neighborhood are creating a neighborhood watch. Members of the neighborhood met tonight to discuss plans to implement the watch. The major concern among residents is safety, especially after recent crime. “We’ve seen a homicide, we’ve seen an officer involved shooting and...
Highland Park ISD and City of Amarillo partner to bring ‘Teen CERT’ to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highland Park and the city of Amarillo have partnered to bring a Teen CERT program to the school district to help bring more safety to the campus. Certified Emergency Response Team or CERT is a volunteer program to train individuals to be able to respond to emergency and natural disaster situations.
Market Street Breaks Ground on New Store in Southwest Amarillo
Great news for those who live in Southwest Amarillo near Loop 335, you will now have a closer place to shop for groceries and pick up your prescriptions. We had announced back in May, that Amarillo was getting a new Market Street. United Supermarkets hosted their groundbreaking today for their brand new Market Street.
Myhighplains.com
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
Autumn Street Festival joins Canyon Farmers Market for last market of season
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Autumn Street Fest and the Canyon Farmers Market are teaming up for this Saturdays last market of the season. The market will be on Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 pm. at the Canyon Square.
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
United to open new Market Street in late 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today they are opening a new United Market Street in late 2023. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at West Hollywood Road and Coulter Street South, which is where the new store, Store 688, will be located. “We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing...
Deadline nearing to register for civil service exam for AFD’s fire academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for Amarillo Fire Department’s fire academy civil service exam is next week. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to test and younger than 35 years old to be hired. A high school diploma and a valid Class C Texas...
Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness is this Saturday. The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition. The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. at the Thompson...
100 Club Responds To Fairground Shooting Victims
Amarillo’s 100 Club put on a quick response to the Monday night Tri-State Fair shooting. Director Suzanne Talley received calls until 3:00 a.m., Tuesday morning letting her know of the shooting incident. 100 Club Board members were able to respond later Tuesday morning, giving the injured off-duty sheriff’s deputy...
Tracking a cool front and northern storms
Hello everyone! This afternoon is turning out to be another hot day with highs back in the upper 80’s north to the low to mid 90’s elsewhere. Amarillo should top out around 93. Also, as a weak cold front sags south, a few showers and thunderstorms could develop north of the boundary. Southwest Kansas, the […]
WT Enterprise Center hosting 2 more orientation for enterprise challenge
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is hosting two more orientations for its enterprise challenge. The next opportunity will be Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the final session is next Thursday at noon. Winners of the challenge could win up to $100,000 to help scale...
Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening. According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation. According to the release, 23-year-old, Oman Martin Cabrera Jr. is wanted for burglary of a habitation. Cabrera Jr. is 5′ 03″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and...
Stream Randall vs West Plains volleyball here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host an audio livestream of the Randall vs West Plains volleyball game Tuesday evening. You can listen to the game live starting at 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers Stolen Auto Day: 1935 Ford Slantback
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 1935 black Ford Slantback for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. East and the last six of the […]
Amarillo DPS Crime Lab seeing rise of cases
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Department of Public Safety’s Crime Lab opened its doors today for National Forensic Science Week, showing how the lab handles the increasing number of cases it receives. “We consistently see an increase in the amount of work that we received from the law...
Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
