Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Saraya Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut
The All Elite Wrestling women's division just added another superstar. Saraya made her AEW debut shortly following the AEW Women's Championship four-way match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, coming to the aid of Toni Storm and Athena. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, this is Saraya's first appearance inside a wrestling ring in nearly three years. After retiring from in-ring competition due to injury in April 2018, Saraya held various on-screen roles in WWE for the remainder of her contract. She worked as an authority figure, a manager, and a correspondent for the short-lived WWE Backstage studio show on FS1. Her leap to AEW marks the first time Saraya is working outside of WWE in nearly a decade, and the first-ever NXT Women's Champion appears to be all smiles.
ComicBook
AEW Star Clarifies That They're Not Actually Leaving the Company
Sammy Guevara took to social media following his loss to Jon Moxley and last week's AEW Dynamite and indicated that he might be leaving the company. But "The Spanish God" uploaded his latest vlog on Wednesday and explained that, while he contemplated it, he's not departing the company. Guevara took part in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, has held the TNT Championship a record three times and is considered one of the "Four Pillars" of the AEW originals alongside MJF, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy.
ComicBook
AEW Grand Slam Rampage Spoilers Revealed
AEW Grand Slam delivered a thrilling two hours of Dynamite tonight, and after the show went off the air it was time to film this week's Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. We've got full spoilers on what went down during the show right here, though if you would rather go in un-spoiled you can certainly check out more on what happened during tonight's Dynamite right here. If you do want to know what went down to get hyped for Friday's show though, we've got you covered, as ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance, and it starts with a wrestling Legend showing up to help Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for Friday's show so you've been warned.
ComicBook
Is AEW's Ranking System Dead?
AEW's ranking system has been a contentious talking point among fans ever since the concept was first introduced. There's been a heavy emphasis on wins and losses mattering within the company since its earliest days and once its initial champions were crowned a set of Top 5 rankings were introduced for the Men's, Women's and Tag Team Division. And while said rankings have often been in the background of storylines, they don't always make the most sense. A wrestler can build up wins on Dark/Dark Elevation tapings and suddenly jump into the Top 5 without appearing on Dynamite or Rampage. And in other cases, like with FTR sitting at the No. 1 spot in the tag team division for months without getting a title shot, they can be outright ignored without rhyme or reason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
AEW Grand Slam: Who is Favored in Each Championship Match Tonight?
AEW returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the annual Grand Slam event tonight in Queens, New York. The live AEW Dynamite episode emanating from the historic arena will feature five championship matches, including the crowning of a new AEW World Championship after CM Punk was stripped of the title following the All Out pay-per-view. Fans have their opinions on who is favored in each match, but BetOnline went a step further and published official betting odds for each match, indicating which champs are expected to retain and which titles will likely change hands.
ComicBook
AEW Grand Slam Preview: Night of Homegrown Champions?
All Elite Wrestling presents its annual New York City showcase in just a matter of hours. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam burst onto the scene this time last year and housed over 18,000 fans and generated one of the company's highest ratings to date. While this year's Grand Slam is without top names like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and CM Punk, it once again promises to be a paradigm shift for the young promotion. The two-hour block of television will bring five matches to TBS including a world title bout that promises to crown a new champion.
ComicBook
Saraya (Paige) Arrives in AEW at AEW Grand Slam
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in the WWE, made her surprise AEW arrival at the AEW Grand Slam event on Wednesday night. Midway through the show, Toni Storm successfully retained her Interim AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way against Athena, Seran Deeb, and Dr. Britt Baker by rolling up the latter. Baker, bloodied up fro the match, then jumped Storm from behind alongside Rebel. Jamie Hayter hit the ring, only to reveal she was still on Baker's side.
ComicBook
Is Captain Insano About to Debut in AEW
AEW filed for the trademark to Paul Wight's Captain Insano alter ego from the Adam Sandler comedy "The Waterboy" last year and Wight has since indicated that he'll wrestle as the character at some point. Wight has been with AEW since February 2021 operating as both a commentator and wrestler but hasn't been in the ring since March.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
WWE's Triple H Reveals When The Undertaker's Ear Was Almost Ripped Off By Stone Cold Steve Austin
Triple H has been around for some of the biggest moments in WWE history and was in the ring with some of WWE's biggest stars as well, so there are likely all sorts of behind-the-scenes stories that he has yet to share. One such story was revealed during a new interview with Sport Bible, where he talked about the time that The Undertaker's ear was clipped by Stone Cold Steve Austin's boot and resulted in Undertaker's ear hanging off. Triple H had to put pressure on his ear until they could fly home and get him to a plastic surgeon, and that resulted in a very long but memorable flight to the United States.
ComicBook
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Becomes First Three-Time AEW World Champion
Jon Moxley successfully became AEW's first three-time world champion on Wednesday night at AEW Grand Slam, defeating fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson in the show's main event. Mox threw everything at "The American Dragon" to try and keep him down, including a pair of Death Riders with the second one on the elevated entrance ramp. Danielson kicked out, but Moxley immediately transitioned into a rear-naked choke. Danielson eventually passed out, causing the referee to call for the bell.
Comments / 0