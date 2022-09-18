ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGUN 9

Widespread showers and storms return today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 4:40 p.m. Earlier thunderstorms over Marana in the area are moving to the north. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pinal County is set to expire at 4:45 p.m. Near Avra Valley, a Flash Flood Warning is in place until 6:30 p.m. Another cluster of...
TUCSON, AZ
Utah man searching for mystery woman who saved his life

SANDY, Utah (KSTU) — A man needs help finding the Good Samaritan who saved his life. Yury Korkishko was in his backyard on Monday afternoon when he was stung by wasps and started suffering an allergic reaction. “It was harder and harder to breathe,” said Korkishko. While his...
UTAH STATE

