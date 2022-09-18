ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

thecomeback.com

Nebraska reportedly going all-in on Big 12 coach

The Nebraska Cornhuskers need a new head football coach and one Baylor Bears insider says that they plan on going all-in to try and lure Baylor head coach Dave Aranda away. While Matt Campbell and Urban Meyer and Bill O’Brien are being bandied about as potential replacements for Scott Frost, Locked on Baylor host Drake Toll says that a source is telling him that Nebraska will “give the kitchen sink” to Aranda to entice him to leave.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two former Huskers earn spots on US national volleyball team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker volleyball players continue to be a mainstay on the U.S. national team. Rosters for the upcoming Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball Championship were announced Thursday. Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are among the 14 players on the U.S. team. Both Robinson...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday

Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska's first REI store to open this week

Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
GREENWOOD, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's up with that closed gate by the Center/680N interchange?

Is there a particular reason it's just kept closed all the time? I know they opened it up for construction back in 2019 I believe, but for the past 10 years it's been closed. I think it'd be great to have open for people not familiar with the area or just as another way to go northbound if you're stuck in the far right lane on I-80 West to ILQ/Center exit and can't get over safely.
OMAHA, NE

