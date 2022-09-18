NJ’s plastic bag ban is helping the environment, but confusing some residents

Activists say the new ban on plastic bags has already stopped hundreds of millions of them from polluting New Jersey.

Tony Delaney, who is amassing a large collection of reusable bags in the trunk of his car, admits he misses the plastic ones.

"There are other things that are out there that are plastic that they're not disbanding, but they got rid of plastic bags," Delaney says.

He says he is confused by the law, but adds that he's OK with it.

Increasingly, it's become ritual to bring those bags inside the store -- or perhaps run back out to the car because they have been forgotten. Again.

Others may tests the limits of what they can carry. But News 12 New Jersey has learned that there are still some stores that are ignoring the ban.

This set a reaction to a Union County Facebook group, with one person writing, "Shoutout to the ultimate Karen that ratted out [local business] for still using plastic bags."

Residents can report violators to the state government for potential fines. Sometimes, that even happens by accident. Plastic bags are fine if the market is less than 2,500-square-feet.

The new bags that are OK to use now look just like the old plastic ones, coming at a cost of 10 cents per bag. Restaurant owners say their supply is limited.

A new generation may be able to adjust more quickly. Reusable bags are also piling up at home for residents who order grocery deliveries.

Other states have banned plastic bags, but the law under Gov. Phil Murphy is said to be the strictest in the nation.