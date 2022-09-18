Girl Scouts stomp out spotted lanternflies in Williamsburg

The Girl Scouts of Greater New York and New York State Parks hosted an event at the Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Williamsburg on Sunday to learn how to identify and deal with spotted lanternflies.

The New York City Parks Department says spotted lanternflies are invasive species and are damaging for certain crops and can be a threat to New York’s agriculture.

Girl Scouts spent the day squishing and spotting as many lanternflies as possible.

Sunday's event aimed to provide young people an opportunity for outdoor learning and environmental leadership.