frontofficesports.com
Oakland Shoots Its Shot for the WNBA
While the city of Oakland is fighting to keep one team, it’s lobbying for another. The city council passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for the WNBA to add a team in Oakland. The 12-team league is looking to add two new teams as soon as the 2024 season.
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Oakland mayoral candidate gets endorsements from current mayor, other Bay Area mayors
City Councilmember Loren Taylor has now been endorsed by not only the current mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, but also the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed and Mayor of San Jose Sam Liccardo.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
Oakland woman who took down Latin American flags blasted for ‘racism’ by superintendent
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In a lengthy statement, the acting superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District condemned the woman who removed the flags of four Latin American countries from a school for racism. At the same time, she confirmed that the Oakland Police Department is investigating the Saturday incident. “Combating racism and healing as […]
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set for Stockton this weekend
(KRON) — The funeral service for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger will take place this weekend at a race track in Stockton. Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the notorious Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, who grew up in Oakland, died earlier this year at his home in Livermore. […]
indybay.org
1993-The Year Spike Lee Came To North Richmond, California
Richmond resident and Emmy nominated producer and director Doug Harris, is a media producer and filmmaker, whose primary focus has been to produce documentaries and. educational media that chronicles and preserves the untold history through a range of topics which include biographical stories, historical events, communities, politics and art & culture.
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Another Fatal Freeway Shooting In Oakland
A man was fatally shot Wednesday night on an Oakland freeway. The shooting reportedly occurred on I-580, and the man ultimately crashed his van in the area of 51st Avenue and International Boulevard just before 11 p.m. [Bay Area News Group]. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Oracle Park...
4 arrested gang and weapons charges in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course...
oaklandside.org
Oakland’s outgoing head of housing talks evictions, buying buildings, and red tape
Oakland’s top housing official left her post this month to become the chief operating officer of the non-profit developer Eden Housing. Shola Olatoye was appointed director of Oakland’s Housing & Community Development Department in January 2020. She previously served a tumultuous term leading the New York City Housing Authority.
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District
Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
Oakland woman charged with selling rainbow fentanyl, other drugs in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal grand jury indicted an Oakland woman for traveling to San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and selling illegal drugs. “Rainbow” fentanyl is among the drugs that Cesia Medina-Zuniga, 26, is accused of selling, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said that Zuniga went from Oakland to the Tenderloin “regularly […]
San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
Berkeley pizza chain Sliver has opened a new Bay Area restaurant
The vegetarian pizza shop sells just one type of pizza per day on a sourdough crust, just like Cheese Board.
Check out SF’s newest Muni stops (and when they open)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shuttle service for the Central Subway lines — decades in the making — will begin Nov. 19, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced earlier this week. This means commuters and tourists will finally be able to travel from the newly-constructed Muni station at 4th and Brannan streets to the Chinatown/Rose […]
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco High School Football Roundup: Week 4
Seven of San Francisco’s high school football teams took to the field in Week 4, while Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Ignatius and Washington were on byes. Balboa was the lone city team to win, but Lowell kept Dougherty Valley close on Saturday afternoon and Galileo found the end zone for the first time this season.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman seen on video taking down Latin American country flags at Oakland school
A video on social media is getting a lot of attention that appears to show a woman taking down four flags representing Latin American countries from outside a school in Oakland. It’s unclear if the case will be investigated for possible trespassing or vandalism.
