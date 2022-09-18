ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Shoots Its Shot for the WNBA

While the city of Oakland is fighting to keep one team, it’s lobbying for another. The city council passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for the WNBA to add a team in Oakland. The 12-team league is looking to add two new teams as soon as the 2024 season.
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
1993-The Year Spike Lee Came To North Richmond, California

Richmond resident and Emmy nominated producer and director Doug Harris, is a media producer and filmmaker, whose primary focus has been to produce documentaries and. educational media that chronicles and preserves the untold history through a range of topics which include biographical stories, historical events, communities, politics and art & culture.
4 arrested gang and weapons charges in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course...
Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District

Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
Check out SF’s newest Muni stops (and when they open)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shuttle service for the Central Subway lines — decades in the making — will begin Nov. 19, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced earlier this week. This means commuters and tourists will finally be able to travel from the newly-constructed Muni station at 4th and Brannan streets to the Chinatown/Rose […]
San Francisco High School Football Roundup: Week 4

Seven of San Francisco’s high school football teams took to the field in Week 4, while Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Ignatius and Washington were on byes. Balboa was the lone city team to win, but Lowell kept Dougherty Valley close on Saturday afternoon and Galileo found the end zone for the first time this season.
