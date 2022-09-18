SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course...

