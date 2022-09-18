Read full article on original website
‘You have to close your windows.’ Orangetown residents disturbed by sewage plant odor since August
Neighbors in Orangetown say they are not able to go outdoors because of an overpowering, disgusting smell that's coming from the Rockland sewage plant since August.
Mount Vernon school community says lack of crossing guards, speeding is causing safety issues
Parents who have kids at the Mount Vernon STEAM Academy say a lack of crossing guards and cars excessively speeding are causing safety issues for their kids at the end of the school day.
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
Mount Vernon police take 3 guns off the streets, 5 people arrested
Mount Vernon police continue their campaign to take guns off the city’s streets. In a post on Facebook, officials say officers seized three illegal guns on Sunday and arrested the people who had them. In the first incident, officers pulled over a vehicle and saw the driver take a...
Police: 4 people shot in Mount Vernon
Police have not released many details, but they say gunfire rang out around 9:30 p.m. in front of 333 South Eighth Ave.
Police: 2 people shot in Nyack on Tuesday
News 12 learned that police had received a call from Montefiore Nyack Hospital about a gunshot victim they were treating. Police say the hospital called them Wednesday to tell them about the victim.
Mount Vernon mom grieves death of son and 4 people shot at his vigil
The mother of a Mount Vernon man who died while being chased by police is searching for answers about why her son died and also why four men were shot attending a vigil for her son.
Crawford man accidently killed while cutting down tree
They say the person was unable to get away in time when the tree fell on top of him.
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
'Field of dreams.' Mount Vernon cuts ribbon on newly renovated Memorial Field
What was once an eyesore is now the jewel of Mount Vernon after the newly renovated Memorial Field officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
