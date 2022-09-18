ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

More speed-zone cameras to be activated across Chatham County

By WSAV Staff
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — More speed zone cameras will activate across Chatham County in several school zones on Monday, meaning every school in the county will be equipped with tools to slow down speeders.

Those cameras will be near Saint James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will turn on one hour before school starts and stay on an hour after classes end.

There will be a 30-day warning period. After that, you’ll get a citation in the mail if you are caught speeding 10 miles per hour over the limit. It’ll cost you $75 plus a $25 fee for the first violation.

Once these go live, every school zone in the county will have speed cameras.

WSAV News 3

Body found in pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
