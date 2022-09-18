Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28.The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced.A statement from his family was released on Friday (23 September), reading: “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.“As his family, we are...

CELEBRITIES ・ 57 MINUTES AGO