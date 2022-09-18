ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

FOX 61

Hebron woman wins big for her bread in international competition

LAS VEGAS — A Hebron baker represented Connecticut at the Tiptree World Bread Awards in Las Vegas and brought home hardware. The event was held on Sept. 20 and top bread-baking contestants gathered to show off their skills at the International Baking Industry Exposition, which celebrates 15 different categories of bread.
FOX 61

The Big E goes large for Connecticut Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More crowds and more excitement have come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and that was apparent on Connecticut Day at the Big E. Every year, the Big E celebrates Connecticut Day, typically during the first Wednesday of the fair. The state plays prominently in...
FOX 61

Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones is expected to be in Connecticut this week and testify as his trial in Waterbury continues. The high-profile trial began last week. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the December 2012 massacre in Newtown.
FOX 61

Tolland pride flag vandalized again: Police

TOLLAND, Conn. — A Manchester man was arrested and charged in connection with the vandalism of a Tolland Democrats pride sign on Tuesday, police said. It was the third time the sign had been vandalized in recent months. David Paquette, 34, of Manchester, was charged with criminal mischief in...
FOX 61

Connecticut organizations ready to rescue Puerto Rico again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and nearly three years after two earthquakes struck the island, Hurricane Fiona has shaken the island again. With over 300,000 Puerto Ricans living in Connecticut, New Haven's oldest Latinx lead multi-service organization is ready to...
FOX 61

Hartford Book Festival marks 4th year

HARTFORD, Conn. — This weekend, the Hartford Public Library and Hartford's L.I.T will host a three-day celebration of reading and writing for children, teens and adults in the city of Hartford. The group will offer writer's workshops, poetry readings, writer's symposiums and more. The multiple events will go from...
FOX 61

BiCi Co. in Hartford lends a helping hand to Hispanic community

HARTFORD, Conn. — While BiCi Co.'s walls in Hartford may have bikes and gear lining the walls, the organization's foundation was built on working towards equitable and sustainable transportation for all. "One of our goals here is to create more equity and our future generations so that someone that...
FOX 61

Beloved New Britain polish mascot stolen from car

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A beloved mascot representing New Britain's Little Poland neighborhood was stolen earlier this week. The president of the Polonia Business Association said Stanley the Little Poland Dragon was in a hockey bag taken from a car this weekend. The mascot has made appearances on FOX61...
FOX 61

"It’s a second home" | CT volunteer group devastated by Fiona's impact on Dominican Republic

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Dominican Republic faced Hurricane Fiona Monday leaving many parts of the country flooded and damaged. John Powers first visited the island in 1990 with his wife and other members of their church. Since then, he has gone back to the country to help build homes and schools, run medical clinics and educational programs as well as distribute food. He's the president and CEO of the Dominican Republic Mission Team based in Wallingford.
FOX 61

Windsor man killed in Plainville crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A Windsor man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was operating crashed on Rt. 72. Kendall Alston, 47, of Windsor, was traveling on Route 72 Eastbound in the area of Exit 3 when his motorcycle struck the guardrail on the left side of the road. Alston was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene according to police.
FOX 61

Windham Hospital workers go on strike for 48 hours

WINDHAM, Conn. — Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, nurses at Windham Hospital in Willimantic kicked off a 48-hour strike. Local Union 5041 is made up of about 100 nurses, who say they're dealing with unfair labor practices right now. “We haven’t had raises in three years…so now...
