Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hebron woman wins big for her bread in international competition
LAS VEGAS — A Hebron baker represented Connecticut at the Tiptree World Bread Awards in Las Vegas and brought home hardware. The event was held on Sept. 20 and top bread-baking contestants gathered to show off their skills at the International Baking Industry Exposition, which celebrates 15 different categories of bread.
The Big E goes large for Connecticut Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More crowds and more excitement have come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and that was apparent on Connecticut Day at the Big E. Every year, the Big E celebrates Connecticut Day, typically during the first Wednesday of the fair. The state plays prominently in...
Hurricane Fiona feels like déjà vu for Puerto Ricans in Connecticut on Maria anniversary
HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s been five years since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, destroying the power grid and killing nearly 3,000 people. Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island are still covered by blue tarps. “The five-year anniversary kind of got blurred with what’s happening...
Alex Jones continues criticism of trial on courthouse steps, announces update in bankruptcy
WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones doubled down on his claims that the defamation trial in Connecticut is attacking his freedom of speech. Jones was speaking to the media outside of Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, where a defamation trial is underway regarding his claims that the Sandy Hook tragedy was a hoax.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
Alex Jones trial continues in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones is expected to be in Connecticut this week and testify as his trial in Waterbury continues. The high-profile trial began last week. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the December 2012 massacre in Newtown.
Worksheet given to Southington High School students sparks heated debate
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Dozens of locals, parents and students showed up to Thursday night's Southington Board of Education after a handout with controversial material was distributed in a 10th-grade English class at Southington High School, according to the superintendent. According to a segment on Fox’s America Reports, the worksheet...
Tolland pride flag vandalized again: Police
TOLLAND, Conn. — A Manchester man was arrested and charged in connection with the vandalism of a Tolland Democrats pride sign on Tuesday, police said. It was the third time the sign had been vandalized in recent months. David Paquette, 34, of Manchester, was charged with criminal mischief in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Connecticut organizations ready to rescue Puerto Rico again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and nearly three years after two earthquakes struck the island, Hurricane Fiona has shaken the island again. With over 300,000 Puerto Ricans living in Connecticut, New Haven's oldest Latinx lead multi-service organization is ready to...
Latinas and Power Corp. empowers Hartford students for Career and Opportunity Day
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday was a day of inspiration at Weaver High School in Hartford when Latinas and Power Corp. stopped by to connect and speak with students about their bright futures. It was called Career and Opportunity Day, part of a partnership between Latinas and Power Corp., Hartford...
Hartford Book Festival marks 4th year
HARTFORD, Conn. — This weekend, the Hartford Public Library and Hartford's L.I.T will host a three-day celebration of reading and writing for children, teens and adults in the city of Hartford. The group will offer writer's workshops, poetry readings, writer's symposiums and more. The multiple events will go from...
Alex Jones set to testify as Waterbury gears up for his controversial and high-profile trial
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury is on high alert as conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones is expected to take the stand and testify in his high-profile defamation trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. The city’s police department told FOX61 they will be visible outside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Jones trial continues Thursday following day of emotional testimony
WATERBURY, Conn. — The trial for Alex Jones continues Thursday after a day of emotional testimony from the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims. Jones is expected to testify as early as Thursday. An alternate juror went to court Wednesday but had asked to step down. As a...
Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut provides an open space for community members
NEW LONDON, Conn. — FOX61 sat down with one organization in New London, Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut, to learn how it's made significant waves in the Hispanic community for over two decades. in the Hispanic community for over two decades. It's a vision that came to fruition to...
BiCi Co. in Hartford lends a helping hand to Hispanic community
HARTFORD, Conn. — While BiCi Co.'s walls in Hartford may have bikes and gear lining the walls, the organization's foundation was built on working towards equitable and sustainable transportation for all. "One of our goals here is to create more equity and our future generations so that someone that...
Beloved New Britain polish mascot stolen from car
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A beloved mascot representing New Britain's Little Poland neighborhood was stolen earlier this week. The president of the Polonia Business Association said Stanley the Little Poland Dragon was in a hockey bag taken from a car this weekend. The mascot has made appearances on FOX61...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hartford Neighborhood Center prioritizes school readiness for local children
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Harford Neighborhood Center in the Frog Hollow Neighborhood has been standing strong since 1872, helping local children prepare for school. "It started as a community center for their children to come here for afterschool care, and over the years, it has grown to the needs of the community," said Cora Mercer.
"It’s a second home" | CT volunteer group devastated by Fiona's impact on Dominican Republic
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Dominican Republic faced Hurricane Fiona Monday leaving many parts of the country flooded and damaged. John Powers first visited the island in 1990 with his wife and other members of their church. Since then, he has gone back to the country to help build homes and schools, run medical clinics and educational programs as well as distribute food. He's the president and CEO of the Dominican Republic Mission Team based in Wallingford.
Windsor man killed in Plainville crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A Windsor man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was operating crashed on Rt. 72. Kendall Alston, 47, of Windsor, was traveling on Route 72 Eastbound in the area of Exit 3 when his motorcycle struck the guardrail on the left side of the road. Alston was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene according to police.
Windham Hospital workers go on strike for 48 hours
WINDHAM, Conn. — Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, nurses at Windham Hospital in Willimantic kicked off a 48-hour strike. Local Union 5041 is made up of about 100 nurses, who say they're dealing with unfair labor practices right now. “We haven’t had raises in three years…so now...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0