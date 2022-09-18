Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
WSFA
Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Belhaven
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on the Belhaven Blazers this Saturday. The Hawks are 2-1 for the season while the Blazers are 2-0. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Tuskegee, Allen set to faceoff Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will play their Hall of Fame game against the Allen University Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 1-2 for the season while the Yellow Jackets are 0-2. DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. TIME: 1 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery.
WSFA
Auburn to play Missouri for homecoming Saturday
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will play Missouri for their homecoming game Saturday. Both Auburn an Mizzou are 2-1 for the season. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday. The Hornets are 2-1 for the season while PVAMU is 1-2. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
SEC releases 2023 football schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The SEC has released football schedule for 2023. Click here to see the schedule. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
WSFA
College football forecast in Alabama
Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday.
The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn
Is the battle between Bryan Harsin and the powers that be coming to an end?
WSFA
Greenville High School’s new stadium could be ready by next season
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville High School football team will soon be taking the field in a brand new stadium, but the location is familiar. The team’s practice field is going to be converted into a $5,000,000 facility. “We want this city and the children and the parents...
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
WSFA
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
WSFA
Don’t miss the view or the fun at the zoo this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let me guess, you haven’t quite figured out what you want to do this weekend? If not, let me give you a few ideas. How about spending the weekend on the water? You can enjoy the Alabama River while on the Harriott II. You have three opportunities this weekend to board. Friday, you can enjoy a dinner cruise. Saturday, take in the views with a getaway cruise. Dance your troubles away on Sunday, for the blues cruise.
WSFA
Retired DA Randall Houston reflects on years of service
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After decades of service to the 19th Judicial Circuit, Randall Houston has retired from his role as district attorney. Houston dedicated 32 years of service to Autauga, Chilton, and Elmore counties and made a huge impact on the River Region. “I hope that I’m remembered as...
WSFA
First Alert: Blistering heat Wednesday and Thursday, then some relief
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready, Summer is going to go out in its typically overstated style. Mid 90s are virtually are a guarantee for nearly everyone Wednesday and Thursday... there will even be some upper 90s in the hottest locations. Throw in modest but noticeable humidity, and it will feel like 100 degrees or hotter.
franchising.com
Checkers Drive-in Restaurant To Open Second Location In Montgomery
Checkers drive-thru restaurant to open its second location in Montgomery, Ala., on September 20th. September 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama.
WSFA
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
WSFA
Troy University ranked among best universities for military, veterans
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Military Times has voted Troy University among the best schools for military members and veterans, along with other awards. The public university also ranks 13th in the Southeast, along with being in the top 50 out of hundreds of schools across the country for more than four years.
Shelby Reporter
Former Pelham football stars among 4 arrested in Helena drug bust
HELENA – Four people were arrested on multiple drug charges in Helena on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as part of a narcotics search by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department. Three of those arrested were Helena residents, while the other is a resident of...
livability.com
3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL
There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
WSFA
First Alert: Very hot start to Fall, but relief is on the horizon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and sunny Last Day of Summer, skies will remain clear through tonight. Lows will hover in the 60s along with light to variable winds. Fall officially starts on Thursday, but it will continue to feel like summer. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The muggy factor will again be a bit noticeable and there is a low end chance for a few showers or thunderstorms late in the day and through the night.
